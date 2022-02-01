TUSCALOOSA — Alabama has hit the highs with wins over three of last year's Final 4 teams, and the Crimson Tide has hit the lows, losing to laughingstock teams such as Georgia.
Which team will show up tonight?
No. 1 Auburn hosts Alabama on ESPN in a normally intense rivalry that takes on national implications.
"Obviously, the Auburn game is always a big game here," Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters Monday. "Them being No. 1 in the country makes it even bigger."
The Tigers (20-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference), winners of 17 straight, takes on the Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4), which has a perplexing resume.
There are wins over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor, all teams that made last year's Final 4. Baylor, which lost 87-78 at Alabama on Saturday, is the defending national champion.
"They dominated Gonzaga. They did a great job against Baylor," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters Monday. "There's a reason they were preseason first or second in our league."
But there have also been recent losses to Missouri and Mississippi State and, the most galling of all, Georgia. Georgia was winless in the SEC before a six-point win over the Crimson Tide four days before the Tide upset Baylor.
"If you look at our wins, we look like one of the best teams in the country," Oats said. "if you look at our losses, we look rather pedestrian, average. I would like to think these guys don't want to be average. They want to be great."
Alabama showed some gumption when it lost by just four at home to Auburn on Jan. 11, the 12th victory in Auburn's current winning streak. It was the middle game of an Alabama three-game losing streak, sandwiched between those odd-looking losses at Missouri and Mississippi State.
"We have seven losses, and only one of the seven that is ranked ahead of us is Auburn," Oats said. "The rest are ranked below us.
"The only explanation I have is that our guys play to the level of our competition way too much.
"I have to do a better job of figuring out the psyche of this team and motivating them no matter who the opponent is."
Maybe Alabama won't have that issue tonight.
The Tigers feature freshman Jabari Smith, potentially the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft. He averages an Auburn-best 15.6 points per game, but the Tigers have three others in double figures.
Smith had 25 points, seven rebounds and four blocks against Alabama last month.
"They have a ton of weapons," Oats said. "They have players on the court at all five positions. They're loaded.
"If we think we're going to focus all our attention on Jabari and let somebody else beat us, we're not going to win the game."
The Tigers are ranked No. 6 in NET and KenPom. Auburn has six Quad 1 wins, tied for second most behind Wisconsin and Baylor (seven each). Overall, the Tigers have an 11-1 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2, including a victory over Kentucky.
By comparison, the Crimson Tide is No. 22 in NET and No. 18 in KenPom. Alabama also has six wins in Quad 1 games, but it also has four losses in Quad 1. The Crimson Tide is 9-5 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. But what hurts its resume are the two Quad 3 losses.
"Kentucky and Alabama are the two best teams we've played this year," Pearl said. "They're fast, quick. Winning the battle of the boards is going to be important. We played really, really well there last time. It will be a great opportunity for us Tuesday night."
If anything, the two basketball programs have emerged as worthy of attention in a football-mad state.
"Bruce said to me before our game here, 'Now, this game means something. Not just in the state of Alabama, this game means something nationally," Oats said. "I think this next game means even more."
