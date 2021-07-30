FLORENCE — Sammy Waylan Arnold passed from this earth at NAMC in Florence, Alabama on July 25, 2021, at the age of 87, to go to his Heavenly Home where his Lord was there to meet him. Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will start at 1:00 p.m. and burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was born to Houston and Mae Arnold on May 19, 1934. He is survived by his son, Sammy Waylan Arnold, Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Peters; a loving daughter, Tammy Garrison; parents; brothers, Bill Arnold, Coleman Arnold, Robert Arnold; sister, Ruth McGaw; stepson, Perry Peters.
Sammy was a faithful member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ and a painter by trade. He had a host of grand and great-grandchildren to which he loved dearly.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mann and all the nurses and staff at NAMC. You may sign the registry at wfunerals.com
