WASHINGTON — With President Donald Trump threatening to create a constitutional crisis if he loses, it is up to state legislatures and officials responsible for counting our ballots to make it as hard as possible for Trump to swing a wrecking ball at our democracy.
It would be bad enough in a normal time for Trump to respond to polling numbers running in Joe Biden’s favor by lying to cast doubt on the election’s legitimacy. “The Democrats,” he said this past weekend in Nevada, “are trying to rig this election because it’s the only way they are going to win.”
At best, Trump is engaged in preemptive ego protection. At worst, he is opening the way for his supporters to reject a Biden victory and launch disruptive resistance efforts. He may also be trying to rationalize — God forbid — the use of federal authority to block the Democrats’ assumption of power.
But Trump is not launching this attack on our democratic system in a vacuum. Because of the pandemic, this is an election in which unprecedented numbers of Americans will vote by mail.
This is no problem in states such as Washington and Colorado that have well-established mail voting systems. It is an enormous challenge in states where massive mail balloting is something new, and where antiquated laws don’t even allow election officials to certify ballots and slit open envelopes to get legitimate votes ready for counting until after the polls close.
Fortunately, states are responding, but about a dozen still have highly restrictive laws that will slow the tallying of mail ballots.
It is not paranoia to imagine that if fragmentary early returns show Trump ahead in key states, he would claim victory and announce that all further counts are fraudulent.
‘Sow seeds of doubt’
In an interview Wednesday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson did not mention Trump, but she described the problem with precision: “I am mindful of the fact that every minute that passes between when the polls close and when we do announce those final results provides an opportunity for bad actors to sow seeds of doubt in the electorate about the accuracy of our results and the sanctity of our election.”
Kathy Boockvar, the secretary of state in Pennsylvania, said that there is nothing mysterious about the process of counting mail ballots. It’s just more cumbersome. “It’s not rocket science,” she told me. “It’s basic math. You have this many hours and this many ballots and you have equipment and people ... working around the clock.”
Both Boockvar and Benson heap praise on local election officials trying to get things right. “Many counties are planning on literally operating 24/7 until they’re done,” Boockvar said.
But the laws in both Michigan and Pennsylvania — two of the states most likely to decide the election — will make it harder to get the job done quickly.
It will be harder for Trump to cheat, lie, distort and divide if we follow the advice of the Bipartisan Policy Center and give election administrators “a chance to do their jobs well.” Rarely have our liberties depended so much on simple competence.
— Twitter: @EJDionne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.