FLORENCE — There wasn’t a final straw.
It wasn’t just the 35-point road loss last weekend or what has been a dismal season for the North Alabama football team.
When Josh Looney met with the media Monday, the UNA athletic director made it clear the decision to relieve Chris Willis of his coaching duties in favor of interim coach Ryan Held a day earlier came from an accumulation of factors. He called Willis “a UNA guy through and through.” But the move was made with the understanding of where the Lions currently are and where Looney wants them to go. A mini-fresh start.
“It’s evaluating the team throughout the year,” Looney said. “This is the first time in my career that we’ve gone through an in-season change and it’s certainly not something that I find appealing. But our world has changed in college athletics. You have to be thinking ahead.”
As the losses began to mount for UNA, it appeared a coaching or staff change would be in the works. It just looked like a matter of when.
The Lions, who regularly competed for conference and national titles in Division II, have struggled since moving to the FCS. Their only winning record came in 2018 against a mixed Division I and II schedule. They’re 1-7 this season after a 64-29 loss at Central Arkansas pushed their losing streak to six games. UNA’s four straight losing seasons is a first since 1999-2002.
Willis finished his five-plus-year tenure with a 20-34 record.
That meant not waiting to have someone in place when the offseason calendar begins to get condensed and busy. College football rosters have become more fluid with the new transfer rules. Recruiting your own players and new ones is an around-the-clock job.
The FCS transfer window opens Nov. 21, the FBS window Dec. 4. The early signing period is in late December.
“I think for where our program is, we have to be on the front end of that movement instead of being on the back end and playing catchup,” Looney said. “That early signing period will be very important for our program’s growth.”
Looney said the school has already begun a national coaching search but did not specify a date for it to be completed or how many candidates were on his preferred list.
The hire will be one of, if not, the most important ones during Looney’s UNA tenure. Looney has already made several other coaching decisions — men’s golf, volleyball, tennis and baseball — but none have the same visibility.
Football is unique at UNA. People often refer to the glory years of the Bobby Wallace-led teams of the 1990s, although those have become less relevant the further the department moves into Division I as well as with recruits who were not born yet.
Other issues have been well documented that will certainly be an issue for any coach UNA and Looney opts to bring in. The biggest is playing at Braly Stadium, which is an antiquated high school structure at best. There’s also a lack of a practice facility. The weight room is small. The only notable upgrade has been to the locker room, which got its first facelift since 1984. Funding remains a concern.
It’s made competing for recruits against other programs more difficult.
“I think it’s a very attractive job,” Looney said. “How many opportunities are there in the country to be a head coach in Division I. That alone is attractive. Of course, I’ve already gotten calls and emails about it. When you look at the history we’ve had here and the growth of our university overall, there’s exciting things on the horizon and we have to continue building to get there, and football is a big part of that."
In the meantime, Held takes over for the final three games — against Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech and at Memphis — to try to help the program end the season on some sort of positive note.
The first-year offensive coordinator has head coaching experience. He previously served as the head coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State (2005-08) and Oklahoma Panhandle State (2002-04), both Division II schools, as well as NAIA programs Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2014-15), Highland (Kansas) Community College (2012-13) and Peru State (Nebraska) (2001).
He was also the running backs coach at UCF and Nebraska. In his message to players after the coaching change, Held used the phrase of making sure to empty the batteries. Games still have to be played. Wins (or losses) are still on the line.
“I’ve been in (Willis’) shoes before,” Held said. “Last year (at Nebraska). It’s hard. It’s not an easy deal. When Dr. Looney asked me to take on this role for the next 20 days, it’s for the kids. It’s not about me or anybody else. It’s about giving them an opportunity. We have two home games left and our money game, and it’s about going out there and creating an atmosphere of guys still trying to learn, get better and have fun.”
Both Held and Looney see these three games as an audition as to whether Held will have the interim tag removed. Looney added Held has done a good job bringing along young offensive players for the Lions, such as freshman quarterback Noah Walters, freshman receiver Demarcus Lacey and sophomore tailback ShunDerrick Powell, who is in line to break a couple of more school records.
Held maintained he’s going to coach how he always does before adding he’s “not going to be crazy or off the wall,” to get the full-time role. He would, however, like to land it.
“I think this is a great place,” Held said. “I think there is a bright future here. My family likes Florence. I love the state of Alabama. There’s a lot of great people here. I love the school. I think this can be a successful program. There’s still a lot of work to do, in recruiting and player development and the things that come with turning a program around.
“But I’m not going to politic for the job. It’s not about me. It’s about the program and the kids. I want them to have a great experience, especially for the ones who have been here for a long time.”
The evaluation is, after all, always ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.