This week's Shoals-area high school basketball power rankings — made before Wednesday night's games — with perhaps a few words of inspiration:
BOYS
1. Muscle Shoals (6-3)
The week ahead: plays St. James on Thursday at St. John Paul II, plays at St. John Paul II on Friday, plays at Hazel Green on Tuesday.
The week behind: played Southside-Gadsden at St. John Paul II on Wednesday.
Comment: The Trojans, over the next week, will learn every bump in the road between home and Huntsville.
2. Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (11-2)
The week ahead: plays Shoals Chr. and Sulligent on Thursday in Winfield, plays Marion County on Friday in Winfield, plays at Athens on Tuesday.
The week behind: did not play.
Comment: Second-year Wildcats coach Joseph Wilson is back at his old haunt this week. He can lead his players on a tour of Winfield.
3. Deshler (12-1)
The week ahead: hosts Rogers on Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Marion Co. 80-68, Danville 90-56, Lawrence Co. (Ala.) 70-58, Lauderdale Co. 73-62. Played Mars Hill on Wednesday night.
Comment: The Tigers had a three-headed scoring monster before Khalil Bland joined in.
4. Covenant Christian (11-3)
The week ahead: next hosts Shoals Chr. on Jan. 6.
The week behind: lost to Albertville 46-40, beat Priceville 60-47, beat Decatur Heritage 56-53.
Comment: That’s three meetings in 2022 between the Eagles and Decatur Heritage. Covenant won twice.
5. Mars Hill (10-3)
The week ahead: hosts Westminster-Huntsville on Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Red Bay 54-51, Decatur Heritage 72-56, Central 65-58, Russellville 68-65. Played Deshler on Wednesday.
Comment: This little (Cannon) Pigg took a pass from (Hugh) Hargett, this little (Connor) Pigg took it and scored. And the Panthers went wee, wee, wee all the way to a win.
6. Hatton (11-1)
The week ahead: in West Point’s tournament Thursday, at Tharptown on Tuesday.
The week behind: lost to Addison 47-41, beat Holly Pond 49-48. Played Hayden on Wednesday.
Comment: Are the Hornets invested in Pepto Bismol? They were up to eight games decided by single figures, entering Wednesday.
--
GIRLS
1. Wayne Co. (13-0)
The week ahead: plays Belmont (Mississippi) on Thursday in Rogersville, hosts Cornersville on Tuesday.
The week behind: played Priceville on Wednesday night.
Comment: Oh, Wildcats, Belmont is a Mississippi power with a 10-3 record. Just so you know.
2. Deshler (12-3)
The week ahead: at Lauderdale Co. on Friday, hosts Rogers on Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Marion Co. 77-27, beat Buckhorn 65-47, lost to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 60-58.
Comment: Just so you know, the listed National Federation career 3-point record is 560. Deshler’s Chloe Siegel, at 510 through Wednesday, can start hoisting.
3. Lauderdale Co. (10-4)
The week ahead: hosts Skyline on Thursday, hosts Deshler on Friday, plays Good Hope in Hanceville on Monday, at Lexington on Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Marion Co. 67-33.
Comment: The Tigers, at not quite the wire, ended all suspense and reached double-figure wins for a 38th straight season.
4. Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (10-3)
The week ahead: at Athens on Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Fayette Ware 53-48.
Comment: Maybe the Wildcats won’t grow too comfortable over their long winter break. They’re halfway to reaching last year’s victory total.
5. Mars Hill (8-2)
The week ahead: plays Priceville on Thursday in Rogersville, hosts Westminster-Huntsville on Tuesday.
The week behind: beat Red Bay 73-36, lost to Rogers 50-48, beat Elkmont 90-46.
Comment: In Belle Hill, the Panthers seem to have a new Starr … as in Orr, who — pun intended — starred as a seventh-grader long ago at Speake.
6. Loretto (7-5)
The week ahead: next hosts Hardin Co. on Jan. 5.
The week behind: did not play.
Comment: The Mustangs, after their roller-coaster ride the last month, probably needed a nice-sized break. Speaking of Pepto Bismol, Loretto’s recent five-game losing streak was by a combined 21 points. Their current two-game win streak has been by a combined 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.