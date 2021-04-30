The Southern States Athletic Conference Championship got rolling Thursday at Wilson Morgan Park and shutouts were the order of the day.
Three of the four games ended with shutouts. Faulkner beat Brewer-Parker, 1-0. Mobile defeated Stillman, 4-0. No. 1 seed William Carey beat Blue Mountain, 6-0.
Hartselle’s Kaitlyn Spangler went 1-for-3 with a RBI in the Mobile victory.
The only game that was not a shutout had the widest margin of victory with Blue Mountain beating Middle Georgia, 11-2.
Play continues today with Mobile playing Faulkner at 10 a.m. Former Decatur Heritage player Brianna Cagle plays for Faulkner. Also at 10 a.m. is an elimination game between Brewton-Parker vs. Stillman.
Play continues Saturday with the championship game scheduled for noon.
Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11-17. All tickets will be sold online at ssacsports.com/tickets. Fans are asked to wear masks and to social distance.
— David Elwell
