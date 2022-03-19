It’s a step back into history for patrons eating at Simp McGhee’s restaurant at 725 Bank St. N.W. in Decatur.
The hardwood floors, oak tables and chairs, quiet-spinning ceiling fans and nostalgic images along the walls of the two-story eatery provide an atmosphere reflecting the early history of Decatur and one of its outlandish, yet legendary river boat captains from the turn of the 20th century.
A recent Saturday evening visit to Simp McGhee’s found the 35-year-old restaurant near capacity with a mix of clientele ranging from families to seniors. Most customers appeared to be young professionals in their 20s and 30s. Dress was blue-jean casual to formal as a group of high school students were eating there on prom night. Seating was plentiful inside, and the pet-friendly sidewalk cafe seating out front has five tables available.
Second-floor seating also is available for private parties.
Three minutes after being seated, our waitress Ashlyn greeted us and took our beverage order. The menu has something for everyone, ranging from soups and salads to sandwiches and meaty entrees.
We tried Simp’s Pizza appetizer ($11), which consisted of four small, freshly baked slices of pepperoni pizza.
Steaks (market price), seafood ($21 to $29), Rhodes Ferry Duck ($23) and Tucker G’s Pasta ($16) are among the 21 tasty entrees hard to pass up.
The 12-ounce ribeye grilled cut of prime beef entrée ($30) came with a salad and choice of fries or potatoes.
The grilled salmon entrée ($24) included a salad, potatoes, onion rings and barbecue sauce. The food arrived within 20 minutes of ordering.
Desserts started at $7.
While we ate, music from the 1960s, '70s and '80s played softly through the speakers. Some nights, live musicians entertain the restaurant’s guests two or three hours at a time.
The restaurant is on the corner of Lafayette Street and Bank Street in historic Decatur, and the building is on the National Register of Historic Places designated by the U.S. Department of Interior in the 1980s.
Robert and Jenny Lind Riddle turned the building, constructed in the early 1900s as a furniture store, into the original Simp McGhee's restaurant in 1986. Christy Hayes Wheat purchased the restaurant about 17 years ago.
Restaurant hours:
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Closed Sunday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.