The Daily’s three Opportunity sections this year profile first responders, educators and medical personnel whom many consider local heroes.
The dedication of these community members in the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic has been inspiring. They’ve often put their safety at risk to protect the community, teach our children and heal us.
Their motivations to serve others were neatly summarized by Decatur Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Phillips. He said there’s no greater thrill than “sometimes being the shining light in somebody’s darkest hour.”
It’s impossible to tell the stories of all our local heroes, but we will help you get to know a cross-section of them. Today’s Opportunity section focuses on first responders. Wednesday’s section will cover educators, and Thursday’s Opportunity pages will concentrate on medical professionals.
