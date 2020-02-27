The automotive industry is nothing new for the Decatur area. GM operated a plant here from the 1970s until 2009.
But a new era of auto production is underway as construction continues on plants for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, which will eventually have 4,000 employees, and its suppliers, who've announced plans to hire 1,700 workers.
Today's Opportunity section looks at local residents who have worked in the auto industry or are doing so now. It also takes a deeper look at the suppliers who've announced they'll put operations in this area.
On the cover: A Decatur City Schools student welds in a booth at Global Tech Institute, which provides a site for the school system's current welding program.
Cover photo by Dan Busey and design by Leah Daniels/The Decatur Daily
