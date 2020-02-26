Downtown Decatur is fulfilling a decade-long vision by transforming into a burgeoning arts community with music, theater and visual arts. Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre was revived in 2017 and has grown rapidly as evidenced by the 124-member cast of the group’s latest musical, “Frozen Jr.," featured on the cover.
Day 3 of Opportunity 2020 showcases what the Decatur area has to offer current residents and newcomers moving in to work in the auto industry or for other employers.
Shown on the cover, from left, are Marquis Johnson as Sven, William Farris as Hans, Lauren Lee as Anna, Madalyn Holladay as Elsa and Dallas Coffey as Olaf.
Cover photo by Dan Busey and design by Leah Daniels/The Decatur Daily
