OPP22 Lawco teachers

Lawrence County educators Jonathon Barron, left, Tara Reed and John Hill. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY

The Daily’s three Opportunity sections this year profile first responders, educators and medical personnel whom many consider local heroes.

Today’s section focuses on educators. Thursday’s section will concentrate on medical professionals.

About the cover: The main picture on today’s cover shows three educators from Lawrence County's Signature School: Jonathon Barron, left, Tara Reed and John Hill. The photograph was taken by Decatur Daily photographer Jeronimo Nisa. The cover was designed by Leah Daniels.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.