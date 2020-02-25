Decatur’s Alabama Robotics Park provides a unique free education for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA and other new and existing industries in the state.
Alabama Industrial Development and Training, which runs the robotics park on U.S. 31 North, also is helping Mazda Toyota train its workers.
AIDT Executive Director Ed Castile said the state is leasing a temporary location in Huntsville until a training facility is built on the Mazda Toyota site.
At the robotics park on U.S. 31, Castile said, there is training space in all three facilities that’s available for the new plant.
The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program, sponsored by Toyota and conducted by Calhoun Community College, continues to use the robotics park.
About 50 students attend class two days a week at the RTP and work three days a week in Toyota’s Huntsville plant.
The park features more then $40 million in robotics and automation. Park officials said recently the Robotics 2.0 Initiative will focus on making sure students are working on the latest and best robotics.
“We’re upgrading pretty much all of the training,” Castile said. “Everybody has automation, and it’s rapidly changing. We’re doing the 2.0 initiative to help companies ease their employees into the new technology.”
Work continues on repairing the Robotics Park phase 3 building, which was damaged when a truck collided with it. Castile said they’re close to finishing the spray paint training in a portion of the building that wasn’t damaged.
“The paint training was a request from all of the automotive industry leaders in the state,” Castile said.
The Phase 2 building offers space for Mazda Toyota or any other industries to set up and experiment with new operations before moving it to the main site.
