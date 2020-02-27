HUNTSVILLE — Production had just begun at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama engine plant when Theodore Bridgeforth started a job there in receiving conveyance, supporting the original V8 engine line.
That was almost 17 years ago.
Bridgeforth, 54, is now a group leader in receiving conveyance, supporting the next generation V8 line, after moves to shipping, general stores and back to receiving conveyance, with promotions along the way.
During his career at the plant, the Athens resident has seen the addition of V6 and 4-cylinder engine lines and other milestones — from the 1 millionth engine produced in 2008 to the 6 millionth engine about 10 years later. Another major development came with the production of the next-generation 4-cylinder engine using the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), a change in the way Toyota designs, engineers and produces its vehicles.
“It’s ever changing, it’s continuously changing,” Bridgeforth said. “Year to year, I’m doing something different.”
Bridgeforth grew up in a farming family, working at Bridgeforth Farms in Tanner in southern Limestone County since he was a child.
“That’s where I learned my work ethic,” working with his father and grandfather, he said.
Bridgeforth eventually moved into manufacturing, working at the Athens location of the office furniture manufacturer Steelcase.
“When Toyota started accepting applications, one of my friends put in an application so I put in one, too,” he said. About three weeks later, he got a call about a job there.
“I love to plan, and Toyota gives me an opportunity to nurture that planning aspect,” he said. “I get an opportunity to plan (a project) and see it grow. That’s one of the true benefits I love about Toyota.
“It helps nurture my skills set," Bridgeforth said.
