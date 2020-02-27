Following are facts and figures from the Alabama Department of Commerce about the state's auto industry.
Top 5 auto producing states
The Alabama assembly plants operated by Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Hyundai combine to produce around 1 million vehicles annually, earning the state a No. 5 ranking in the U.S. for the production of cars and light trucks. The Mazda Toyota facility will add another 300,000 vehicles to that production annually.
As early as 2022, Alabama could become the No. 2 auto-producing state, based on industry projections.
Following are the top five states, based on 2019 estimated auto production.
1. Michigan
2. Kentucky
3. Indiana
4. Ohio
5. Alabama
Source: Estimates published by Bloomberg News, based on data from IHS Markit, the industry researcher.
Other facts
• The economic impact of Honda and its key suppliers was estimated at $12 billion a year in an analysis released in September 2019. Honda and its supply chain contribute more than 45,000 jobs to the state’s economy.
• Honda Alabama’s payroll tops $590 million annually, an average of $79,000 a year per employee, according to the study.
• Honda, Hyundai and Toyota typically combine to produce more than 1.5 million engines in Alabama each year, with capacity expansion set to boost that figure.
• Toyota, which broke ground on its engine plant in Huntsville in 2001, has launched a $288 million expansion at that plant, which will push total investment there to $1.2 billion. The investment will add two new engine lines and raise annual capacity to 900,000 engines from 670,000. The plant now has more than 1,400 employees, and the latest expansion will add another 450 workers. The facility is expected to produce its 7 millionth Alabama-made engine in April 2020.
• Currently, 11 different models are assembled in Alabama. Mercedes models are the GLE and GLS sport utilities, the GLE Coupé crossover, and the C-Class sedan. Honda models are the Odyssey minivan, the Pilot SUV, the Passport SUV and the Ridgeline pickup. Hyundai models are the Sonata and Elantra sedans and the Santa Fe SUV.
• In 2021, Alabama’s auto plants will produce a mix of 14 different models. In addition to those listed above, Hyundai will assemble the new Santa Cruz compact utility vehicle, and Mazda and Toyota will each produce an SUV model.
• Hyundai has produced over 6 million Alabama-built engines, along with 4.5 million vehicles.
• In January 2018, Mercedes marked the production of its 3 millionth Alabama-made vehicle.
• Honda recently produced its 5 millionth Alabama-made vehicle.
• Combined, automakers have assembled more than 12.5 million vehicles in Alabama since the first M-Class rolled down the line in 1997.
• Motor vehicles are Alabama’s No. 1 export category.
• Exports of Alabama-made automobiles approached $6.4 billion in 2018, while exports of Alabama-made auto parts and products totaled nearly $1 billion.
• The top export market for Alabama-made vehicles in 2018 was Canada, with over $1.8 billion in shipments. Rounding out the Top 5 export destinations for Alabama-made vehicles were China, Germany, Mexico and Belgium.
The state Department of Commerce said statistics related to production come directly from the companies and export data comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
