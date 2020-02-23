The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce is using a series of short videos to promote Morgan County and lure families seeking jobs at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
The videos — which focus on education, parks and recreation, tourism, workforce opportunities and jobs, health care and community organization — are also targeting applicants who may be seeking jobs at the FBI's new Redstone Arsenal headquarters that's under construction, chamber President John Seymour said.
Both facilities are slated to open in 2021. Mazda Toyota will eventually have close to 4,000 workers, and the FBI is relocating about 1,400 jobs.
“Residential growth is part of our five-year plan, but one of the problems realtors said they are having is available housing,” Seymour said.
The jobs at Mazda Toyota are new, but about 1,400 of the jobs at the FBI facilities are transferring from the Washington D.C. area.
Decatur has experience recruiting residents moving to the Tennessee Valley from other parts of the country.
In November 2005, President George Bush signed Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) panel recommendations to relocate the headquarters of the Army Materiel Command, Army Space and Missile Defense Command and most of the Missile Defense Agency work from the Washington, D.C., area to Huntsville.
Under BRAC, the Pentagon relocated 5,000 military-related jobs and the Tennessee Valley population was estimated to increase between 15,000 and 20,000. A little more than 50% of the jobs that came to Redstone Arsenal were defense contractors and another 38% were Department of Defense civilian jobs.
Decatur leaders tried to recruit families and made significant changes in the educational system, such as providing bus services because this was available to most families coming to the area from Northern Virginia.
The district also spent more than $2 million on training to add an International Baccalaureate diploma program. Decatur dropped the IB program in 2017 because of lack of interest, but kept its busing program.
Very few BRAC families moved to Decatur, and Seymour said the most significant reason was the housing market crashed. He said Decatur was counting on families in Northern Virginia to sell their expensive homes in exchange for cheaper housing in Morgan County.
“We were counting on them to put their money in Decatur area banks and build lives here, but a lot of families couldn’t sell their homes in Virginia,” Seymour said. “The entire Tennessee Valley suffered because of the housing crash.”
Chamber communications director Grant Thompson said the videos are a different approach than what happened with BRAC.
“We’re in a unique position to highlight everything good about Decatur, and these short videos allow us to do so,” he said, adding that anyone promoting Decatur can share them. “Every community has a story to tell and we’re telling the story of Decatur.”
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling is the speaker in a welcome video that promotes Decatur and all of Morgan County.
He said chamber officials in Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties as well as the Morgan County Economic Development Association hired a firm to talk with companies in the area about what they needed and future jobs.
Bowling said the area will need about 50,000 people for the estimated 25,000 jobs that are coming by 2023. He said the unemployment rate in the area is about 2.6%, which is an indication that “everyone who wants a job in the area already has one.”
Bowling said that this means Decatur needs to share the message internally as well as recruit people to move to the city for new jobs coming.
“We have to work on communicating Decatur’s message, and this is where the videos will help,” he said. “Decatur is well-positioned for growth, but it’s going to take a team effort.”
The mayor also said the marketing and public relations position the city created in November will help share the city’s message and what Decatur has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.