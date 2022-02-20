Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn believes the COVID-19 pandemic has more people staying at home to remain safe, but it also keeps them from visiting the doctor.
“I’m seeing an increase in deaths at home,” said Chunn, the county’s coroner for the past dozen years. “People are scared to go to a doctor. They’re staying at home. People then start getting lax about not wearing a mask and taking COVID precautions.”
The Valhermoso Springs resident said he recently went on a call about a death at a home and two people in the house were COVID positive and not wearing masks. “They’re exposing people. It’s a great risk to the first responders,” he said. “We have to go into a house with our guard up. We ask if anybody is exposed, COVID positive.”
He said about 5% of the people in the homes he visits are COVID positive.
About four years ago, Chunn lost half of a lung because of cancer, he said.
“I’ve been lucky and fortunate that I haven’t gotten COVID,” he added.
A paramedic for more than 40 years, Chunn stresses that people should get vaccinated. It could save their lives, he said.
“I look at the numbers. The numbers swing toward being vaccinated to survive getting COVID. Those who are vaccinated are faring better with having less serious cases,” he said.
Chunn said he started as a volunteer with the Cotaco Volunteer Fire Department and at 16 years old needed a special waiver because of his young age to become an emergency medical technician.
He said he became interested in coroner’s work when Guy Holloway was the coroner. He went on to work with the Department of Public Safety for 25 years with 16 of those being with the Huntsville Airport Authority.
“I’ve always been interested in medicine and forensics,” he said. “I went on a coroner call with (Holloway) and found it interesting.”
Chunn is a graduate of Brewer High School and has degrees from Calhoun Community College and West Alabama. He calls being a coroner “a forgotten profession.”
“I’m dealing with people at the worst time of their lives. Sometimes I ask myself why I am doing this,” he said. “As a coroner you realize that people are expecting a loved one’s death but the family is still hurt and shocked when the loved one passes.”
He said once he pronounces a person dead “the work is just beginning.”
Coroners deal with labs, evidence samples, drugs, crimes, ordering an autopsy and insurance companies. “Tons of paperwork, locating families and spending time in court,” he said. “You need training. You have to have the knowledge and be able explain to families the cause of death. You are on call 24/7.”
Chunn added he is concerned about the increase in opioid abuse and increase in drug use in Morgan County.
