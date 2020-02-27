The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in Limestone County isn't the Decatur area's first link to the automotive industry. GM broke ground in 1974 on a plant to produce steering system gears and other equipment.
The plant, located across U.S. 31 from Calhoun Community College, operated until 2009, and many of its former employees still reside in the area.
Following is a timeline of the plant's history.
1974: Groundbreaking on first Limestone County plant.
1975: Plant 21 opened. It produces rack-and-pinion gears and pumps.
December 1975: Plant produces its first hydraulic steering gear pump.
January 1977: Union organizers make inroads.
May 1977: GM breaks ground on second Limestone plant.
August 1977: Plant is producing 5,200 power-steering pumps a day and employs 750.
1980: Plant 23 opens. It produces halfshafts, power-steering hoses and tie rods.
January 1980: Plant has 1,670 employees.
June 1980: Employees vote against UAW representation, 714-661.
October 1981: Gov. George Wallace, State Reps. Tommy Carter and Tommy Ed Roberts and Decatur Mayor Bill Dukes decry fact that plants are hiring from outside the area. Contract with UAW requires GM to hire employees laid off from other plants.
July 1981: Plants have 1,900 employees.
December 1981: GM to close 21 plants, but Limestone County plants safe.
1982: Hit with recession and declining auto sales, plants lay off several hundred employees.
September 1982: Employees approve UAW as bargaining representative.
November 1982: Plants employ 1,700.
1986: Employment peaks at 4,200.
1990s: Strikes at plants in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana frequently affect Limestone County plants due to union involvement. Many strikes involve protests against GM efforts to move production overseas. UAW argues GM is under-investing in domestic plants.
December 1991: Plants have 3,200 employees.
December 1992: GM announces it will close Plant 22. No layoffs take place, and the plants employ 3,400.
1993: Plants employ 3,000.
1994: GM closes Plant 22.
1995: GM renames Saginaw parts division as Delphi Automotive, leading many to suspect a sale or spinoff is in the works.
November 1997: GM invests $20 million in Plant 21.
1998: Plants have 3,300 employees.
August 1998: After settling a two-month strike, GM announces it will spin off Delphi as a separate, publicly traded corporation. Main goal, it says, is to expand customer base. Eighty percent of Limestone plants’ business is with GM.
May 1999: GM spins off Delphi stock at $17 per share.
September 2002: State purchases, for $10.8 million, Plant 22 and 121 acres from Delphi to avoid loss of 2,700 jobs. In return, Delphi agrees to invest $22 million in equipment.
January 2003: Delphi places Limestone facility in its Automotive Holdings Group, a group for underperforming businesses.
Oct. 8, 2005: Delphi declares a reorganization bankruptcy.
Oct. 28, 2005: Bankruptcy to cut new-hire wages from $14 to $9, others from $27 to $10.50.
November 2005: Internal memo lists seven plants Delphi may close, but local plants not on list. Plants have 2,000 employees.
April 2006: Delphi announces it may close Limestone plants in January 2008 if it does not find a buyer.
December 2006: Delphi announces it will build halfshaft plant in China.
June 2007: Local union approves contract that would close local plants. Members deem closure — which includes buyouts — as preferable to leaving issue to bankruptcy court. Plants have 1,175 employees.
December 2007: Possible Delphi buyers make clear they would not keep Limestone plants open. Delphi has 1,000 employees.
July 2008: Volkswagen picks Chattanooga as assembly site over Limestone County, diminishing Delphi employees’ hopes of re-employment within automotive industry.
February 2009: Delphi begins successful process of ending health benefits for salaried retirees.
March 2009: GM agrees to buy Delphi steering unit, but still plans to close local plant. Plants have 600 employees, including 250 who predate the 1999
spinoff.
June 26, 2009: Production ends at Limestone County plants.
— Eric Fleischauer
