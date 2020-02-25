As the general manager-assembly for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, Lance Fulks will have responsibility for the startup and operations of vehicle assembly for the plant’s two production lines. And he has the distinction of naming those lines, taking a cue from Huntsville’s role in the nation’s space program.
Fulks, 43, who has had a 20-year career in manufacturing, joined Mazda Toyota in April 2019 as one of its first five employees.
“The impact this (facility) is going to have both economically and on individuals is huge,” said Fulks, a Decatur native and resident of the city. “I’m very excited to be a part of it.”
The plant is scheduled to start operations next year.
“This is going to directly impact 4,000 people, and impact them positively,” Fulks said. “They’re going to learn new skills, they’re going to be exposed to new technologies.
“They will develop as individuals and also will be provided competitive pay and benefits.”
The project is also expected to have a ripple effect in creating indirect jobs in the community.
“The impact of the presence of Mazda Toyota for Huntsville and north Alabama is tremendous,” Fulks said. “Being a Decatur resident, I already see that there’s going to be that impact for Decatur as well.”
Fulks said he and Janette Hostettler, Mazda Toyota’s vice president of production, brainstormed ideas for production line names that would motivate employees and not give the appearance of one outranking the other.
He kept thinking about the significance of the space program for Huntsville.
“Huntsville is so well known for their place in space exploration,” he said. “That’s a huge part of the history of Huntsville. How could we reflect that and hopefully drive some pride with our workforce?”
“So we chose to name them after space programs: Apollo for one of our production lines and Discovery for the other,” Fulks said. “I wasn’t sure what the response would be, but there’s been a lot of favorable reaction.”
Fulks is a graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, with a degree in industrial and systems engineering. He previously worked with Navistar Inc., where his jobs included plant manager and director of manufacturing. He was part of the team that launched Navistar’s Huntsville facility and worked for a couple of years at Navistar headquarters in Chicago, but had relocated back to the area.
Toni Eberhart, the company’s corporate communications specialist, said the largest number of production employees will work on the assembly side, so about 2,000 employees will fall under Fulks’ scope of responsibility.
After he was hired, Fulks went through new employee orientation and had the opportunity to visit Toyota facilities in North America as well as a Mazda facility in Mexico.
Since April, he’s also spent about six weeks at Mazda and Toyota facilities in Japan.
“Having worked in manufacturing for 20 years, you always hear about the Japanese culture and the impact that’s had on lean manufacturing and productivity,” he said. So it was a treat for Fulks “to be able to go there and see it firsthand, to see it applied in their facilities.
“When you’ve dedicated your career to manufacturing, that’s a unique opportunity,” Fulks said.
