Lynette Henley needed one more year to receive her full pension after 40 years as a teacher, but she couldn't convince herself it was worth the risk.
So Henley, 65, who has diabetes and congestive heart failure, retired last June as a math and history teacher at Hogan Middle School, in Vallejo, California, which serves mostly Black and Hispanic children.
"You're in a classroom with 16 to 20 kids and a lot of my students weren't vaccinated," said Henley. "I just didn't feel safe. It wasn't worth it to possibly die to teach."
Henley, who is Black, is part of a nationwide surge of teachers who are leaving the profession — especially evident among members of the profession with minority backgrounds. Amid the pandemic's toxic brew of death, illness, and classroom disruption, these departures of seasoned teachers have created another strain for students.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System reported a 26% increase in the number of teacher retirements in the second half of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. Of those surveyed, more than half cited challenges of teaching during the pandemic as their main reason for leaving. A national survey published by the National Education Association on Feb. 1 found that 55% of teachers planned to exit earlier than anticipated, up from 37% in August 2021. The numbers were highest among Black (62%) and Latino (59%) educators.
The issue was palpable when in-person classes resumed in Southern California in January. In some large districts, more than a quarter of schoolchildren were absent the first week back. Some of those who did return entered classrooms that had no teacher or were staffed by underqualified substitutes.
Bryan Monroy, an 11th grade physics teacher at Lennox Mathematics, Science & Technology Academy, in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles, walked into a half-empty school after winter break.
Five teachers, about a fifth of the charter school's staff, were out, presumedly sick with COVID or taking care of relatives, said Monroy, 29. And that's on top of an underlying problem hiring and holding onto staff, he said.
"We hired some people to teach chemistry and math and for whatever reason they had to resign halfway through the year during the pandemic with no one to replace them," he said. "The kids had to finish off their year with substitutes and teacher's aides, and that was really hard for them."
COVID has been harder on teachers of color because many of them return to the communities where they were raised and which have suffered the most, Monroy said. His students are nearly all Hispanic and about 75% are on free or reduced lunch, he said. As the son of Mexican immigrants, he can relate to their struggles, but "because there are so many similarities that resonate between me and my kids, the vicarious trauma is also even more real."
Studies have shown that teachers of color improve educational outcomes for students of the same background. But Black and Hispanic teachers tend to have shorter teaching careers than their white colleagues, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Education, which cites a lack of support and poor working conditions as the impetus for early departures.
Teaching in person with the threat of COVID, meanwhile, is "living in a constant state of anxiety" because a single positive test in the classroom can disrupt all teaching plans instantaneously, said Katie Caster, manager of curriculum and evaluation at Latinos for Education in Boston, a group that mentors new teachers.
Caster said teachers of color have an extra burden. "I call it the brown tax. It's having to go above and beyond all the time, whether it's the cultural connection, the language, being asked to translate, or connecting families with resources," she said. "The pandemic has exacerbated the issue."
This problem was reflected in a 2019 study by the nonprofits Teach Plus and the Education Trust, which found that teachers of color feel pressure to take on added work to help students who share their demographic backgrounds.
