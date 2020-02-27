Following are comments Alabama leaders and business officials have made in the past 25 months about the auto industry in the state and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA.
• "Alabama won a first-place trophy today in being selected for that plant." — Dave Sullivan, product analysis manager at AutoPacific Inc., on Jan. 10, 2018, when the Alabama location for Mazda Toyota was announced.
• "Thank you for choosing Alabama. Thank you for believing in the potential of our people in the great state of Alabama. Welcome to sweet home Alabama." — Gov. Kay Ivey in January 2018 after plant location announcement.
• “We’re going to push that site and make sure all the suppliers know we have land available. This is going to be such a huge project and there are going to be so many suppliers, so we’re going after them.” — Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long in January 2018.
• “Volkswagen started in 2009. In the 2010 Census, we’d already grown by 22,000 people.” — Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger in January 2018.
• “If ever there was a slam-dunk deal, this is a great one." — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle in January 2018 on incentives offered for plant.
• “Every time someone (from industry) asks me about the Toyota-Mazda plant, their safe reaction is they’re worried they’re going to lose people. But don’t panic. They are going to hire 4,000 people, but not in the first days.” — Ed Castile, Alabama Industrial Development and Training executive director, in early 2018.
• “Today is a momentous day in Mazda’s history." Kiyotaka Shobuda, the senior managing executive officer with Mazda Motor Corp., on Nov. 16, 2018, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the plant.
• “Together we’ve helped Alabama become one of America’s Top 5 auto-producing states and an industry leader in producing the next generation of cars that will power our nation into the future." Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America, at Nov. 16, 2018, plant groundbreaking.
• “It is an honor for me to lead this project. Our vision is to be the supplier of choice and a model corporate citizen in the community.” — Ryuji Fujimoto, president of joint venture, Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama, or YKTA, which is an onsite supplier of Mazda Toyota that will create 650 jobs producing structural parts such as body stampings and assemblies, along with functional parts like brake pedals.
• "People were glad to see the opportunity for job creation. Right off the bat folks were glad to see the economic opportunities, going to work here close to home." — Mayor Carroll "Lew" Watson, of Lincoln, in January 2020 on the reception of the Honda plant in that town.
• "I must tell you, if Mazda Toyota comes in there and conducts itself like Honda, you’re going to be extremely pleased." — Lincoln's Watson in January 2020.
• "We continue to see interest and activity and growth in the supplier base all these years later. They (Mercedes-Benz) announced in 1993 and rolled the first car off the lot in 1997. Twenty-three years later and there’s still a growing supplier base." — Jim Page, chairman of the Tuscaloosa-based Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, in January 2020.
• "It’s almost impossible to quantify the total impact that Mercedes has had on this community economically. The number of great careers and great jobs that have been produced as a result of Mercedes, that’s been great for countless people and families in this community. That will continue to happen." — Page in January 2020.
• "Mercedes has evolved and expanded since they got here, and they’re still doing it today." — Bryan Chandler, interim director of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority, in January 2020.
• "The one thing I encourage the leaders of Decatur: You want positive growth. You want good communication between your elected leaders and the plant that is coming in." — Mayor Brenda Morrison, town of Vance, in January 2020.
• “I have never been in a facility, I don’t think, that is that big, and every time I go out there and look at it, I still can't quite grasp what it’s going to look like. I do know I will probably get some good steps in once we’re actually on site. Part of our wellness initiative, walking around a good bit.” — Lyndsay Ferguson, assistant manager for HR Staffing and Development at Mazda Toyota, comments in January 2020 on the 3.7-million-square-foot plant under construction in Limestone County and jokes about the fitness byproduct of the plant size.
• “We are truly a new company. We are literally building our systems from the ground up. So even though we have these two historic, long-standing parent companies, we’re a startup just like any other startup that you could think of and we experience the same challenges as many of the startup environments would. New company. Two new production lines. Two new models. Neither of these vehicles has been manufactured in the U.S. before.” — Ferguson in January 2020.
• "Right now we obviously don’t have a plant, but we have 300 people on staff. … What are they doing? They’re literally all over the world. We have people in Mississippi. We have people in Texas. We have people in Kentucky. We have folks that are training in a lot of different places. People who are out at Robotics Technology Park doing training at AIDT. And that training is so important to us so that we can make sure we give every team member the tools for them to be successful. ... We are sending team members for global skills training in Japan at Hiroshima and in Toyota City at both Mazda and Toyota headquarters so that they have an opportunity to work on the line side by side with their leaders and counterparts in Japan. And to learn from them, to learn the care and concern for their team members. ... Every person who is going to Japan, they go for three months of training over there before they come back here. They are going so that they can come back here and have the ability to train and develop others.” — Ferguson in January 2020.
• “The one thing that we must do is remember who we are and who we want to be as a community. We can build on our strengths and market them aggressively while we work on our weaker points by recruiting people new to our community to assist in the challenges we will face. … I know that together we can grow this community in a way not seen since the '60s while enhancing the quality of life most of us enjoy as citizens.” — Wally Terry, Decatur Director of Development
