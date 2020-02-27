Vaughn Goodwin was two years out of high school when the phone call he had been hoping for came.
“I still think about it every day,” he said about the day in 1985 when General Motors called to offer him a job. “If the plant was still there, I’d still be working there.”
Goodwin, 53, has been the mayor of Trinity since 2000.
Before the world of politics ever showed up on his radar, however, he was like a lot of teenagers at West Morgan High and the surrounding area.
“We wanted a good job, and we knew the opportunities GM provided,” Goodwin said.
He actually knew better than most because his late father, Larry Goodwin, worked at the GM plant in Limestone County for 27 years until medical issues forced him to retire.
Goodwin’s goal of getting a job at GM wasn’t immediately fulfilled after he graduated from West Morgan in 1983. He got a job at an auto parts and wrecker company in Trinity after graduation and was working at Freuhauf on Alabama 20 in Decatur when the call from GM came.
Goodwin started as an assembly line worker, but by the time the plant closed in 2009, he had risen to Local UAW president.
He said workers were told two years before the plant shuttered that it was closing. Still, it was a difficult time going through the exit interviews “because you knew this might be the last time being around good friends who were like family.”
Goodwin took a job in the GM factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and commuted about two hours each way for five years until he retired in 2015.
He said getting a job with GM in 1985 was “like a dream come true” and being there when the plant closed was like losing a family member.
“GM was in my blood,” Goodwin said.
He said the Limestone County manufacturing facility was good for the Decatur area and everyone who worked there.
“These were some of the best jobs anywhere,” he said.
