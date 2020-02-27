Ed Greene was accepting his chemistry degree from Bethune-Cookman University in Florida in 1974 when General Motors opened a parts division in the Decatur area.
Greene didn't know it at the time, but the automotive part would eventually play a major role in his life.
So it was a sad time for him when the plant — by then called Delphi — closed in 2009, but he was “at the same time thankful because the plant gave me an opportunity to get back into the workforce.”
The plant had helped Greene, 71, stayed in the Decatur area.
“I’ll always be grateful for that,” he said.
Greene, who was born in Winter Park, Florida, and currently resides in Somerville, moved to Decatur in 1974 when he got a job in engineering and research with Monsanto.
He and his wife, Brinda, of 43 years, had been married a little more than two years and had three children when he got laid off at Monsanto. Greene said the family didn’t want to leave the area because his wife’s foster mother lived in Morgan County.
He said he applied for a salaried position with GM, but “it was a bad economy for engineers looking for a job” and he had no luck. Greene submitted a second application and was hired as an hourly forklift driver in 1984. A year later, he was moved to manufacturing supervisor.
“I could have gotten a job outside of this area, but the GM plant allowed me to stay, and I’m thankful,” Greene said.
He worked at the plant until 2004, when he transferred to the GM assembly plant in Doraville, Georgia. Shortly after arriving at the Georgia facility, Greene said he realized he had been suffering three years from Pernicious anemia, which is a deficiency in red blood cells caused by lack of vitamin B12 in the blood.
After being on disability for more than two years, he said he retired in 2006 with GM before the company made its parts division a separate company.
Greene and his wife continue to live in the area and the four children — two at Decatur and two from Brewer High — graduated from schools in Morgan County.
“GM helped me and my family, and I’m sure a lot of others benefited from the plant as well,” he said.
