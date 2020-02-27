Got a tip?

We're always looking for story ideas, and many of our best ones come from readers. The strongest tips include documentation or inside knowledge, but we welcome any ideas that would be of interest to readers in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties.

Even if you need to remain anonymous, we encourage you to include a phone number in the email or voicemail so we can contact you for additional background information.

Send your tip to tips@decaturdaily.com, leave us a message at 256-340-2486 or click the button below to submit your information through our online form.

Submit News Tip