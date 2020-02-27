Several state road projects are in various stages to help with transportation of workers and materials to the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant. They include:
• widening of Interstate 565 from the I-65 interchange east to the edge of Madison County,
• four-laning Huntsville Brownsferry Road between U.S. 31 and I-65 in Tanner, and
• improvements at the I-565 Greenbrier Road interchange.
The Alabama Department of Transportation hopes to open bids on the project to widen I-565 in late April, according to Seth Burkett, a department spokesman.
ALDOT is "aiming for getting it completed within 2020 or by early 2021," he said.
The gradually increasing gas tax that began with a 6-cent rise last year will help pay for two of the local projects.
“The $17 million resurfacing and six-laning (of I-565) between I-65 and County Line Road is one of two major projects in this area to be funded by Gov. Kay Ivey’s first-year plan for Rebuild Alabama," Burkett said. "The other is the estimated $27 million four-laning of Huntsville Brownsferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65, which includes multiple bridge replacements, widening of the overpass at I-65, and interchange improvements at Exit 347.
“We face an enormous backlog of needed capacity projects in Alabama, so our area is fortunate to receive such an infusion for infrastructure at a time when it is needed more than ever,” he said.
Burkett said the I-565 widening project extends about 6 miles.
Bid opening for the Huntsville Brownsferry Road project is scheduled for July, he said.
Another major project, which will be complete this year, is the $10.3 million reconfiguration of the eastbound I-565 ramps to and from Greenbrier Road, Burkett said.
"That project should wrap up this spring, just whenever the weather gets good enough for them to do the OGFC paving on the main line (of I-565)."
Open ground friction course pavement allows water to drain through its structure more easily than standard asphalt.
He said ALDOT is working with municipalities to improve roadways near the Mazda Toyota plant under construction in Limestone County, especially the ongoing construction of Greenbrier Parkway and improvements to Old Alabama 20.
