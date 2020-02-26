HUNTSVILLE — LaTrenda Malone was among the first 50 employees at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama engine plant when she came on board in 2002, before the facility even started production.
At the time, Malone, 42, who lives in the Clements area in Limestone County, and other new hires used a few engines that were available to practice their skills. Today, the plant has about 1,400 employees, all full time, said Kim Ogle, corporate communications analyst with Toyota Motor North America. Last year, production reached nearly 610,000 engines — a mix of 4-cylinder, V6 and V8 engines.
Malone has worked in production as a team leader and group leader, and moved to HR about eight years as a training specialist. She trains team leaders and group leaders and conducts orientation for new hires.
“One of the great things about Toyota is it doesn’t limit you,” she said. “They give you lots of opportunities to do different things here.”
She’s also the “secretariat” of the Quality Circle, an initiative in which groups of three to 10 employees get together to discuss any process-related issues and are encouraged to use an eight-step problem-solving method to come up with a solution. Malone coaches the groups through the QC process.
Previously, Malone worked at office furniture manufacturer Steelcase in Athens until she was laid off there, then took a temporary job at Federal-Mogul. She responded to an ad about Toyota jobs and, for two weeks, she worked an eight-hour shift at Federal-Mogul then took training classes at night. She was offered a job as a team leader.
The HR position is perfect for Malone, who described herself as a “people person.”
“It’s really like a family” at Toyota Alabama, she said. “I look forward to seeing my coworkers every day.”
Three other women who started in production at the same time as Malone still work side-by-side.
“We’ve been together for 17 years,” Malone said. “We were all in production together, and now we’re all in HR together. They’re like my sisters now.”
Malone has an hour-long drive to and from work.
“If I didn’t love my job, I wouldn’t drive over here every day,” she said.
