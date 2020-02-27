Production of vehicles for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA will include a mixture of off-site and on-site fabrication.
“There will be many key parts produced at Mazda Toyota manufacturing and by our onsite partners,” said Toni Eberhart with Corporate Communications for Mazda Toyota.
“MTM will stamp many of the body panels welded together to form the body structure. Our onsite partners will produce key components such as body structure subassemblies, interior and exterior plastic components such as front and rear bumpers, and tire/wheel subassemblies.”
According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, as of January 2018, Alabama is the fifth-largest producer of cars and light trucks nationally and stands at the center of the growing Southeastern automotive region with a strong automotive presence including Toyota’s engine plant in Huntsville. There are more than 150 Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive suppliers in the state, as well as automakers.
— Ashley Graves
