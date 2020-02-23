An influx of up to 10,000 new workers at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA and its suppliers means more demand for services, more vehicles on the road and more tax revenue for local communities, officials say.
Morgan County leaders welcome the growth. While census numbers show the county’s population has been stagnant for most of the past decade, the automobile producer and suppliers are expected to change that.
Ray Long, Morgan County Commission chairman, said he expects to see young people staying here for good jobs instead of moving away.
“With the addition of the Mazda Toyota jobs to go along with our already booming economy, I think you will see people start to expand the way they live,” he said. “Young people who are fortunate enough to get one of these jobs will start expanding their way of living. I think you will see them purchasing a home much earlier than the generation just before them. I think you will see the younger generation driving newer cars.”
He expects to see service jobs increase, too.
“The younger people will depend more on the luxuries that we normally associate with television shows,” Long said. “They will want their own swimming pools. They will have that boat that their parents always wanted. They will get to live a higher standard than the younger generation just above them.”
Tom Fredricks, president of Fredricks Outdoors, said it is important that business owners prepare for the disposable income the companies coming in will put in the wallets of their employees.
“North Alabama is poised for a decade of growth with 10,000 jobs coming with Mazda Toyota, FBI, Google, Facebook locating here,” he said. “These people will be buying toys, boats, zero-turn mowers. ... We’re already seeing increased sales numbers from economic growth, and we’re already off to a good year in 2020.”
The FBI is expanding its Huntsville operations, Facebook recently located a data center in Huntsville and Google installed high-speed fiber internet in Madison County.
---
Higher pay
Mazda Toyota officials say production jobs will start at about $17 an hour. Long and others feel many area employers will see their good workers leaving for the bigger paychecks tied to the automotive industry.
“A few years ago, the going rate for a starter job was around $10 an hour,” said Long, who has been in office for the past 10 years. “The minimum pay at the Mazda Toyota plant is $17 an hour. Then that rate is set to accelerate once the employee gets some training. The Tier 1 supplier companies will also be paying a very good rate.
"This will place a big burden on the companies that are already here. We have several good production plants in the area that pay their employees between $12 and $15 an hour. There will be an enormous amount of pressure in the next few months for these companies to increase pay or take a chance on losing a lot of employees to Mazda Toyota. An employee with a good work record will probably be able to go wherever he or she wants to work. Usually that will result in a higher wage for them.”
Morgan County Economic Development Association CEO and President Jeremy Nails said the good job opportunities coming to Morgan County will bring other challenges. “These opportunities bring more income into our communities, and that will assist our local governments prepare for the challenges of growth.”
He said keeping the roadways maintained with increased traffic will be an obstacle across the region.
“Transportation infrastructure is one of the key challenges facing all of north Alabama,” Nails said. “I know our local leaders are working every day to make sure we have free-flowing traffic into and out of our community for both residents and truck traffic that supports our industrial and distribution companies.”
Decatur Development Director Wally Terry said the growth will cause inconveniences, but nothing that the city and county can't overcome.
“Whether it’s the county, city or both, there are no challenges that cannot be overcome, but probably not without some inconvenience and tough decisions to be made,” Terry said. “Infrastructure needs, including transportation, will be a challenge. The time it will take to make the daily trips will increase. There will hopefully be road projects that will test our patience.
"I once had a developer that I was apologizing to for the inconvenience created when the new river bridge was being built. He reminded this young banker to not apologize for road projects as they were the lifeblood of moving goods and services.”
---
Road projects
Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said ALDOT is working to meet the increased road usage issues. ALDOT has announced plans to widen Interstate 565 to help accommodate the heavier traffic load.
“The $17 million resurfacing and six-laning between I-65 and County Line Road is one of two major projects in this area to be funded by Gov. Kay Ivey’s first-year plan for Rebuild Alabama,” Burkett said. “The other is the estimated $27 million four-laning of Huntsville Brownsferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65, which includes multiple bridge replacements, widening of the overpass at I-65, and interchange improvements at Exit 347.”
ALDOT Director John Cooper told a group of regional economic leaders in early October the six-laning of Interstate 565 in Limestone County will be completed "roughly a year from now."
He said the widening from County Line Road to the I-65 interchange should cost between $15 million and $20 million.
Burkett said the widening project extends about 6 miles.
Another major project, which will be complete this year, is the $10.3 million reconfiguration of the eastbound I-565 ramps to and from Greenbrier Road, Burkett said.
“We face an enormous backlog of needed capacity projects in Alabama, so our area is fortunate to receive such an infusion for infrastructure at a time when it is needed more than ever,” he said.
He said ALDOT is working with municipalities to improve roadways, especially the ongoing construction of Greenbrier Parkway and improvements of Old Alabama 20.
Terry and other leaders say all area governments and community leaders working together with the same vision in mind will make north Alabama, especially Morgan County, a better place to live.
“The one thing that we must do is remember who we are and who we want to be as a community,” Terry said. “We can build on our strengths and market them aggressively while we work on our weaker points by recruiting people new to our community to assist in the challenges we will face. … I know that together we can grow this community in a way not seen since the '60s while enhancing the quality of life most of us enjoy as citizens.”
While Long knows Morgan County may continue to lose some of its quality workers, he expects that Mazda Toyota and its suppliers will change the county in positive ways.
“That paycheck is coming back across the river and is going to be spent in Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville, Somerville, Eva,” he said. “We have good people in Morgan County and I want them to apply for those jobs. If they don’t put in, they won’t get hired.”
