The Limestone County Career Technical Center’s advanced manufacturing program, now in its second year, gets high school students ready for the next step, whether it’s a job or a degree.
The program, first offered in the fall of 2018, is designed “to prepare our students to either go to work in industry using the skills we teach them or to build on those courses (and ultimately earn) an advanced manufacturing degree,” said Vince Green, a director at the center that’s located on Sanderfer Road on the south side of Athens.
Students can complete two classes a semester, and those who complete the program will earn dual enrollment credits at Calhoun Community College and receive a Certified Production Technician certification from the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC).
Students start as juniors and must be enrolled full time at an area high school and maintain a 2.5 grade point average.
The curriculum covers manufacturing safety practices, precision measurement instruments, quality control concepts and knowledge and skills related to maintenance awareness in a manufacturing environment.
Green met during the summer of 2018 with Scott Russo, who’s now the skilled talent acquisition manager with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA; Lynn Lane, now Mazda Toyota's HR manager; and Calhoun Community College and state officials to start working out a plan to launch an advanced manufacturing program at the career tech center.
“John Holley (Calhoun’s dean of technologies) was instrumental in making that happen because we didn’t have a teaching unit” for the first group of students, “so he supplied an instructor from Calhoun to come and teach dual-enrollment courses to our first cohort,” Green said.
A $45,000 contribution to the school district from Mazda Toyota, which was announced at the company’s ground-breaking ceremonies in 2018, helped to build the program.
There were just over 20 students in the program that fall.
Green said that last summer Holley and Barry May, the executive director of workforce and economic development for the Alabama Community College System, tweaked the courses to be more aligned with the MSSC curriculum.
About 35 are now enrolled in the advanced manufacturing program. In all, the center has 1,016 students, drawing from all six of the Limestone County Schools’ high schools and Athens High.
The base credits can be used toward an associate degree from Calhoun.
The program is perfect for 18-year-old Elkmont High student Hunter Bailey, who’s in his second year in the program and working toward earning the CPT certification.
“I’m hoping to go into the FAME program and work at a company like Mazda Toyota or Polaris,” he said.
Students accepted into the Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) Advanced Manufacturing Technician program begin working with their sponsor company during the summer before beginning coursework through Calhoun Community College in the fall. Starting wages are competitive and there’s the potential for students to receive performance-based raises and bonuses throughout the program. While not guaranteed, there is an option for sponsor companies to hire students upon graduation.
“We’re doing something (at the tech center) that’s never been done,” Green said.
Nine FAME students whose sponsor company is Mazda Toyota are working toward an advanced manufacturing degree, and attend classes two days a week at the Robotics Technology Park and work at the career tech center three days a week. They’ve designed and built a model of an assembly line for the advanced manufacturing students so they can learn about the manufacturing process and parts assembly.
Green believes that having the college-age FAME students at the center is a “great motivator” for the high schoolers.
“I’m able to learn something new every day,” said Phillip Sulkowski, 19, an Athens High graduate who’s enrolled in the FAME program. “Each day is different.”
Sulkowski enjoys collaborating with other students with different interests and skills who work together to reach the same goal.
He wants to get a full-time job with Mazda Toyota or another manufacturer and climb through the ranks of the company.
Green believes interest and enrollment in the advanced manufacturing program will continue to grow.
“There are going to be so many good jobs for the students of Limestone County and Athens City right here in our backyard,” Green said.
“Bottom line, we want to do what’s best for students,” he said. “If we’re not doing what’s best for students and meeting the needs of local industry, then we’re not doing our job as a career tech center.
“We can change lives, literally change lives.”
