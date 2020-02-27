The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in southeast Limestone County will have 3.7 million square feet under roof. That's enough space for 65 football fields, including end zones, according to company spokeswoman Toni Eberhart.
A total 1,600 steel beams were used to construct the plant’s shell. If stacked upright, they would stretch 80,000 feet into space, or approximately 15 miles, more than double the altitude of commercial aircraft, according to Eberhart.
The 1,600 steel beams weigh about 36,000,000 pounds, or approximately the equivalent of 3,000 adult African elephants, Eberhart said.
At peak construction, the company expected to have more than 2,500 workers on-site, and 70 percent of those workers would be from Alabama, hired by general contractors, Eberhart said.
Plans for the plant were announced Jan. 10, 2018, and a ceremonial groundbreaking was held in Nov. 16, 2018, preceding the start of construction in December 2018. The plant is on a 2,500-acre site.
