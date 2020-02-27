While production at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA facility is still more than a year away, the $1.6 billion, 4,000-worker project has already had a big impact across north Alabama. Business recruiters in the 13-county North Alabama region have been working for months to lure suppliers for the facility.
When asked about the opportunities for local suppliers, Toni Eberhart with Mazda Toyota Corporate Communications said that would be left up to both Toyota Purchasing and Mazda Purchasing.
“Vehicle component part sourcing is the responsibility of Toyota and Mazda for their specific model to be manufactured at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing,” Eberhart said. “While Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will not be directly sourcing component parts, we will have opportunities for local goods and service providers to be considered.”
She encouraged those who are interested to reach out both Mazda and Toyota.
“Local part suppliers are welcome to contact Toyota Purchasing and Mazda Purchasing to explore opportunities as a part supplier.”
North Alabama is home to more than 100 automotive companies in nearly every county. Anchors of the industry are the Toyota and Navistar engine plants in Huntsville. There are also numerous top suppliers for Alabama’s other automakers, which include Mercedes-Benz, Honda, and Hyundai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.