--------------------------------
Mazda Toyota and suppliers
The investments and job creations planned for Limestone County plants:
• Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, 2,500-acre site in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, $1.6 billion, 4,000 jobs
• Toyota Boshoku America, Breeding North Industrial Park in Athens, $55.9 million, 400 jobs
• DaikyoNishikawa US (DNUS), Mazda Toyota site, $110 million, 380 jobs
• Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA), Mazda Toyota site, $220 million, 650 jobs
• Vuteq USA, near Mazda Toyota plant, $60 million, 200 jobs
• Sanoh America, inside Mazda Toyota plant, $2.9 million, 42 jobs
• CCI Manufacturing USA Corp (Mallard Fox West Industrial Park in Trinity), $21.5 million, 28 jobs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.