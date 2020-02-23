The construction of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in the Greenbrier area comes at a time of residential and industrial growth in Athens and Limestone County.
The Mazda Toyota project — with an investment of $1.6 billion and plans to hire 4,000 employees — is among at least 10 industrial developments announced in Athens and the county since 2015, according to Limestone County data.
Expansions at Carpenter Technology and HDT, new businesses locating in the area like Bocar, GE Aviation, Polaris Industries and Shape Corp. and Mazda Toyota suppliers Toyota Boshoku, YKTA and DNUS are bringing another $1 billion in investment and 4,538 jobs.
In another announcement late last year, Indorama Ventures Sustainable Solutions LLC, formerly Custom Polymers, said it will add 100,000 square feet to its Athens facility and 60 employees, with a total capital investment of more than $40.4 million.
“This is a growth area for jobs,” said Steve Turner, who represents eastern Limestone County’s District 2 on the Limestone County Commission.
That part of the county is where much of the Limestone’s residential market growth is hitting.
Since the Polaris announcement in Jan. 2015, the commission has approved 1,112 new residential lots just in Limestone County, not including the eight municipalities there, said Michelle Williamson, the county’s community relations coordinator. And an additional 65 residential lots have recently received preliminary approval from the commission, she said.
After the Polaris announcement, “that’s really when the momentum started, and it’s never stopped,” Williamson said.
The number of lots approved has grown steadily, from 86 in 2015 to 143 in 2016, 202 in 2017, 281 in 2018, 311 in 2019 and 89 so far this year, county figures show.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly called the county’s continued growth “astronomical.”
“We’ve been growing (in population) by 20,000 every 10 years, and I think we’ll grow that much in five years,” he said. “It’s a good thing we’re growing. If you’re not, you’re dead.”
--
Housing and business growth
Daly expects more retail development will follow the population growth.
“I believe Mooresville Road is going to be our next County Line Road,” with more retail and residential developments, especially when Interstate 565 is widened and resurfaced from Interstate 65 to County Line Road and the new interchange at Greenbrier Road and I-565 is finished, he said.
Development at one subdivision on Mooresville Road, Legacy Grove, started in the mid-2000s and continues today.
The developer, Legacy Premier Homes Inc., has submitted plans to the Limestone County Commission to get initial approval for an 11th phase, which will have about 46 lots. The first nine phases have more than 300 homes, according to Gray Winn, the listing Realtor, and “we’re selling available lots in phase 10,” which has 69 lots.
“Legacy Premier Homes built more than 300 homes in The Arbors (an adjacent subdivision also off Mooresville Road), and that’s now sold out,” Winn said.
“I think what’s driving the residential market is jobs,” he said. With a central location, the subdivisions attract people who work at Redstone Arsenal and Polaris Industries and in Decatur.
“Two big waves” of job creations are resulting from the plans of the FBI and Mazda Toyota, Winn said. “That’s where a lot of the (homebuyers) are coming from. The impact (of Mazda Toyota) is beginning to hit.”
The FBI said in 2018 that it plans to transfer 1,350 jobs to Redstone Arsenal. The FBI has the Terrorist Explosive Devices Analytical Center and Hazardous Devices School in Huntsville.
Winn said the last time the housing market was this strong was in the 2005 to 2007 time frame.
Keith Griffin, the president of the Athens Limestone Home Builders Association, said the housing sector right now is “wide open,” with the demand for new housing coming from both newcomers to the area and current homeowners upgrading.
“Everybody feels better about the economy,” said Griffin, who builds custom homes in Athens and in Limestone and Lauderdale counties.
--
More Athens housing
Athens is experiencing its own growth spurt.
"The number of single-family lots and multi-family residential units in the pipeline that have received initial approvals from the city’s Planning Commission has reached 3,632," said Athens City Engineer Michael Griffin. "Of that number, 914 have been approved to start development and 369 have received final approval, meaning the lots can be sold."
Keith Griffin predicts growth ahead along U.S. 31 on the south side of Athens because of the sale of some large tracts of land in that area to the large national home builders.
“I would say that by the summer, you’ll see dirt moving” in that area, Keith Griffin said. “And we’re seeing some slight movement on the west side of Athens. That’s a positive.”
Marks said the growing population will drive more opportunities for retail.
The latest development: a Publix-anchored shopping center, to be named MidTown Centre, is planned on U.S. 31. The demolition of the vacant Kmart building at the property and construction are expected to begin this summer and completion set for fall 2021. The project's development partners are Jimmy Lewis, manager of Athens Associates LLP and owner of the property, and Bill Ming and William Ming of Ming Commercial Real Estate Group of Athens.
“We are very fortunate in this area,” Marks said. “It’s a great place to live, to worship, to work, to play. It’s a great community.
“As I’ve said, our biggest success is our biggest challenge, and that’s growth,” he said.
Marks said one of the city’s challenges is retaining first responders and by the budget’s mid-year, he plans to present the city council with a public safety plan including salary schedules for its consideration.
“We recently lost two police officer to the state highway patrol, mainly because of salaries and we’ve got to do something about that,” Marks said last month. “A challenge for us and yet one of the highest priorities is to keep our city safe. So we’ve got challenges in front of us because of this growth.
“It’s happening so fast and it’s difficult to plan for,” he said.
The city is applying for a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s 2020 COPS Hiring Program, which provides funding to hire and re-hire entry-level career law enforcement officers, for seven new police officers.
--
Infrastructure and roads
To address another issue evolving from growth, the city has hired Krebbs Engineering to develop a master plan for infrastructure development and determine the city’s sewer needs.
Limestone County also has its share of growing pains, namely keeping up with road and infrastructure needs.
“As much as we’d like to be proactive, we’re having to be reactive,” Turner said. “We just don’t have the budget to create roadways to move traffic. As we can, we’ll add turn lanes and traffic signals to make traffic flow as efficient as we can.”
Daly said that plans are to resurface about 17 miles of roadway this summer, using money from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The act requires that at least $30 million be set aside off the top of the Alabama Department of Transportation’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects on the state highway system.
“Without this money, we couldn’t have touched those roads,” Daly said.
