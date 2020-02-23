The story of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA locating in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County begins not in 2018 when the announcement was made, but a quarter century before.
Bryan Chandler, then a board member of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority, recalls the secretive 1993 meeting in downtown Tuscaloosa at which the board chairman revealed that efforts to recruit the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International assembly plant had paid off.
“I remember he said, ‘Go outside and look at this city, because it won’t ever look the same again.’ And he was right,” said Chandler, now the interim director of the authority.
The Mercedes plant provides a useful case study as north Alabama residents and leaders brace for the changes that will come when production begins next year at Mazda Toyota. Not only do most development officials view Mercedes, the state’s first auto assembly plant, as putting Alabama on global automakers’ maps and thus leading to the Mazda Toyota plant, but more than 20 years of Mercedes production provides insight into the transformation it has wrought in Tuscaloosa County.
Jim Page, chairman of the Tuscaloosa-based Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and for nine years vice president of public policy and business development for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said Mercedes made a dramatic gamble when it came to Vance, Alabama.
“The unique thing about Mercedes is it put Alabama on the map for so much other foreign direct investment,” Page said. “You’ve got your ThyssenKrupp (steel processing plant), Airbus, Toyota (engine plant), Hyundai, Honda and of course Mazda Toyota.
“I think all of those developments can trace back to Mercedes making the decision to come to Alabama. That really opened the door for all those other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and their supplier bases too. We try not to ever lose focus that Mercedes really led the way with all that.”
Chandler views Mercedes as the starting point for Alabama’s increasingly robust automotive sector. Mercedes began production in 1997. Honda Manufacturing began production in Talladega County in 2001. Toyota Motor Manufacturing began production at its Huntsville plant in 2003. Hyundai began production in Montgomery in 2005, and Mazda Toyota announced its plans in January 2018.
Mercedes added credibility
“With Mercedes, we started out with some credibility that we didn’t have before. I know that was an important part of Honda and Hyundai, and those three probably translated to Mazda Toyota as well,” Chandler said. “Mercedes took a chance on Alabama. The OEMs that followed could point to that and say it worked. Not only were they able to get a workforce to produce a quality vehicle, state and local governments did what they committed to do, so you can come here with confidence that you will be successful too. It’s a lot easier to look at one that’s already working than to step out in faith.”
While the cumulative effect of successful assembly plants benefited north Alabama in recruiting Mazda Toyota, Steve Sewell, executive vice president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, pointed out that Huntsville had a unique sales point. Sewell started with EDPA in 1994, just after Mercedes made its announcement.
“Certainly Mercedes opened the door for us in automotive. It gave us the opportunity to go out in the 1990s, after their announcement, and position Alabama as an emerging automotive state,” Sewell said. “That certainly was instrumental to the growth we had in the '90s with Honda and in the early 2000s with Hyundai.
“I would be quick to say that in the case of Mazda Toyota, I really think that the success of the Toyota engine plant in Huntsville did more to influence the final Mazda Toyota decision. The success that they’ve had at the engine plant with multiple expansions and just a positive story all around gave them a high level of confidence that they could be successful with a project of this magnitude.”
Statewide, the impact of the burgeoning automotive sector has been dramatic.
In 2018, Alabama automakers combined to produce around 1 million cars and light trucks, putting it in the top five states nationally. Toyota, Honda and Hyundai also produced nearly 1.6 million engines in 2018, according to the state Department of Commerce.
More than 40,000 workers are employed in Alabama’s automotive manufacturing sector, including 27,000 working in the 150 supplier facilities that service the assembly plants.
Mazda Toyota will add significantly to those numbers. Construction on the $1.6 billion plant began last year, and it is slated to employ up to 4,000 workers after production begins in 2021. It will have the capacity to produce 300,000 vehicles per year. Six Mazda Toyota suppliers have announced they will locate in north Alabama. Four are in Limestone County next to the assembly plant, one is in Athens and one is in Lawrence County. Combined, the suppliers plan to employ more than 1,700 workers.
Compared to Mazda Toyota, Mercedes had a relatively humble beginning.
“When Mercedes came in, it was a new project and a new vehicle. Those are big challenges. But they were starting with a pretty modest 65,000 units per year, because it was a new vehicle that they were introducing. That’s much smaller volume than you’re talking about with the Mazda Toyota project at 300,000 units. And the initial employment there was 1,500, as compared to Mazda Toyota at 4,000,” Sewell said.
Investment continues
A lesson from Mercedes and other Alabama plants, however, is that the initial capital investment is rarely the last.
In six separate expansion projects ranging from $70 million to $1.3 billion, the company increased that initial investment to more than $6 billion. The original 1.2 million-square-foot facility has grown to more than 6 million square feet. Production has almost quintupled to 300,000 units per year, and employment has more than doubled to 3,800.
Mercedes is now in the midst of a $1 billion expansion, expected to create another 600 jobs, focused on electric vehicles. A battery plant is being located 5 miles from the main plant, in Bibb County.
Mercedes exports more than $1 billion of finished product each year to 135 countries.
“Mercedes had evolved and expanded since they got here, and they’re still doing it today,” said Chandler. “We continue to talk to suppliers who, as Mercedes grows and expands and gets into different product lines, are either brand new in this area or are expanding their existing footprint. It’s been a continuous thing.”
Sewell said the extent of Mercedes’ gamble in coming to Alabama is hard to overstate.
“We had to overcome the perception that Alabama was more backward than some of the other states that were competing for the plant. That was a stereotype that the state had to overcome. We needed them to recognize that Alabama wasn’t maybe what they had heard or read about,” he said.
It wasn’t just that Mercedes was the first automaker to come to the state.
“It was the first time that Mercedes would build an assembly plant outside of Germany — not just in North America, but anywhere in the world outside of Germany. It was a historic project for Mercedes, and so the conventional wisdom back then was that they would go to a state that had experience in building automobiles,” Sewell said.
'Whatever it takes'
Those tasked with recruiting Mercedes to Tuscaloosa County were cognizant that the odds were against them, but also knew the potential rewards were enormous.
“In the end, one of the things that Mercedes has always maintained was that Alabama’s statement that, ‘Your success will be our success,’ really helped to separate the state. What the leaders of Alabama meant by that was that this project would be so important to our state and to where we wanted to go in economic development that we would to do whatever it takes to be successful,” Sewell said.
“In starting out with a greenfield project that was historic and new for the company, that gave them a lot of confidence that the state at all levels was going to be there to provide support. In the end, it meant more to Alabama than to some of the other states that were competing.”
The gamble paid off for Mercedes. Did it pay off for Tuscaloosa?
Mercedes last prepared an economic impact statement in 2015. At that time — several expansions ago — it estimated that the plant was responsible for 24,500 direct and indirect jobs in the region with an annual economic impact of $1.5 billion.
“In the last 25 years Mercedes, along with what’s happened at the University of Alabama, has transformed the Tuscaloosa-Northport area, and unincorporated parts of the county as well,” said Chandler. “The first thing I would say is Mercedes has provided steady jobs for the people of this area. I don’t know where we would be if we just relied on what got us to that point (before Mercedes came). Years ago the textile jobs and other jobs were being lost.
“I look out my office window now, and I’m seeing two brand new hotels being constructed in downtown Tuscaloosa. Certainly expansion at the University of Alabama is a big part of that, and it’s hard to know which caused which. One thing is certain, Mercedes being here did not hurt.”
While Huntsville will clearly experience an economic benefit from Mazda Toyota, Page is confident Decatur will, too.
“I think Decatur and Morgan County are very well positioned to see growth from Mazda Toyota, just because of geographical proximity,” said the former Decatur resident. “I’m biased because I spent so many great years in Decatur. I think it’s a great place to live, great neighborhoods, great schools and just a great quality of life.”
