HARTSELLE — The Morgan Center Business Park came close to landing a supplier for the $1.6 billion plant Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA is constructing in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said.
“We met with them several times in 2018, but they selected another location,” he said, adding that interest in the Hartselle site near Interstate 65 remains high.
HIROTEC — a state-of-the-art exhaust production and stamping facility — picked Fayetteville, Tennessee, over the business park in Hartselle.
The company’s $48 million investment is generating about 100 new jobs in Fayetteville.
“We missed out on this one, but I feel confident that we’re going to get something because of Mazda Toyota,” Garrison said.
Morgan County Economic Development Authority President Jeremy Nails said more than one supplier has expressed an interest in the 135-acre site near I-65 and Thompson Road, which is complete with access to water, sewer, electricity and high speed Internet service.
He said he couldn’t release specific names of companies that had contacted him about the park or what they will supply for Mazda Toyota.
Nails said engineers have been mitigating wetlands on the largest tract in the park, which would make the property easier to develop in case a company comes in and is on the fast track for development.
“Mazda Toyota is bringing about 4,000 jobs, but we’re expecting suppliers to the plant to generate another 6,000 jobs,” he said.
Garrison and Nails said interest in the park has “elevated” since Mazda Toyota announced its plant, which will have the capacity to build 300,000 vehicles a year.
After paying off bonds that constructed Mallard-Fox Creek Industrial Park on the Tennessee River in Decatur, county and city leaders agreed to continue using part of their Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax revenue to construct the park near Hartselle.
The Morgan County Industrial Park and Economic Cooperative District board — which governs the Hartselle Park — finished Phase 1, but the predicted jobs and revenue some said would come have not.
Still, the decision to build the park was right because Morgan County is now in a position to capitalize on some of the spin-off industry that will follow the Mazda Toyota plant, County Commission Chairman Ray Long said.
“This is a great park with interstate access, and the county is not in a position as it was before Mallard Fox was built,” he said.
Long said the lesson from Mallard-Fox is you have to be ready when something knocks on your door.
Local leaders built Mallard-Fox Creek a little more than 25 years ago after Morgan County lost a $300 million plant because it lacked infrastructure on the Tennessee River.
After the West Virginia-based auto supply company went elsewhere, Lynn Fowler, who would later become Decatur’s mayor, and The Decatur Daily’s then-publisher, Barrett C. Shelton Sr., convinced city and county leaders to borrow $9.8 million for Mallard-Fox Creek.
“The good thing for Morgan County is we’re ready for any suppliers to the plant,” Garrison said.
