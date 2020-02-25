Mark Brazeal started his manufacturing career working in a textile mill, and nearly 30 years later, he’s vice president of administration for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA.
That's the new joint venture company building a $1.6 billion, 3.7 million-square-foot assembly plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. The plant will manufacture Mazda and Toyota SUVs, with production scheduled to start next year.
The 50-year-old Northport native is responsible for all administration operations of Mazda Toyota, including human resources, safety, production control, environmental, accounting and external affairs. He was previously general manager at Toyota’s engine plants in Huntsville and Buffalo, West Virginia. He joined Toyota as manager of corporate administration in 2002, the year before production started at the Huntsville engine plant.
Earlier in his career, Brazeal worked in manufacturing jobs with Fruit of the Loom and Webasto Roof Systems, a Tier 1 supplier of sunroofs and roof systems for the automotive industry.
Brazeal reflected last month on his transition from textiles, the predominant manufacturing industry in the state of Alabama up until the early 2000s, to the automotive industry.
“The opportunity for me to make that transition from textile manufacturing to automotive came as a result of many, many people involved in economic development and many, many elected officials that supported economic development in their city and their county in the state,” Brazeal said.
The company plans to hire about 4,000 employees, and Brazeal said he’s proud that Mazda Toyota is providing so many job opportunities.
“But we’re definitely giving those job opportunities to people in the state of Alabama in partnership with the works and the efforts of people involved in economic development,” he said. “I’ll never lose sight of that.”
Question: What is rewarding about working in manufacturing?
Answer: The environment of teamwork. That’s really why I wanted to go into manufacturing. It takes teamwork to produce anything, whether it’s spools of yarn — which was the first product that was made in the first manufacturing plant that I worked in, a cotton mill — to engines, to SUVs. It doesn’t matter what product you’re manufacturing, it takes a work environment of teamwork — teamwork to build a good quality product, to ensure that the work site is safe, to make sure that all the different objectives and targets are accomplished.
What I really, really enjoy is the essence of teamwork that takes place in a manufacturing plant. That’s why I went into manufacturing and 27 years later, that’s why I’m still in it.
Q. What do you think when you visit the site (which Brazeal does weekly) and see the project taking shape?
A. It’s a lot to grasp very honestly because it’s such a dynamic work site. With the different buildings (under construction) and now, with the onsite supplier partners constructing their buildings, it can be a little bit overwhelming to think, how can we actually manage all of this at one time? But again, no one person can. It’s through the collaborative teamwork, that’s how it’s accomplished. Without that belief in teamwork, it would be overwhelming.
I know it’s very, very challenging but I look at the team that we’re building and that’s what gives me the feeling of, yeah, we can do this. It’s not easy, but we can.”
Q. Is this a dream job, being part of a plant startup of this scale?
A. Without a doubt. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, that’s what it is. What makes it unique is that it is a new vehicle plant in my home state that’s going to create a lot of opportunities for people in the state of Alabama. So it’s one of those great opportunities and great challenges at the same time.
I know the impact that Toyota plants have in communities and I know the impact that the engine plant has had in the Huntsville-North Alabama community so I know what’s coming. I’m very proud to be part of it. And I’m just one person in a 4,000-member team.”
