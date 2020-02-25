FLORETTE — The overwhelming majority of the students who have come through the auto technology program at the Morgan County Schools Technology Park in the last four years can tear down a Toyota engine and identify the parts, school leaders said.
They can do this because in 2016, the Toyota engine plant in Huntsville gave the technology park 12 engines for students to work on, said Jeremy Childers, who is career tech and workforce development director for Morgan County Schools.
Robert Bryson, who has been a teacher in the auto tech program for 26 years, and Childers said they expect the hands-on experience students have received while working on Toyota engines should give them a leg up when they apply for jobs at the $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in the Huntsville-annexed part of Limestone County.
“We require them to identify the parts before reassembling them,” Bryson said.
The auto technology program, which is housed at Brewer High and available to every student in the Morgan County system, has been ranked as high as third nationally for training students.
Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said he wants to turn the program into an employment pipeline for the Mazda Toyota plant.
“When announcements like the Mazda Toyota plant come, we need to make sure we have facilities in place to generate a qualified workforce,” Hopkins said. “I can assure you Morgan County Schools will do what it can to make sure every student who graduates from our school district will be ready if they want to seek employment in the plant.”
The auto technology program for Morgan County Schools — which also includes an award-winning auto body class — has been in place since the 1970s, but went through a $1 million makeover in 2016. Part of the change included the 12 engines the district received from Toyota.
“We train our students on the most advanced diagnostic machines in the industry,” Childers said.
As for the auto body collision program, it was one of three singled out by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools in 2019 as models for other schools in Alabama.
Teacher Glenn Winton is a 2001 Brewer graduate who was in the auto body collision program when he was a student. Between his junior and senior years, he got a job in a body shop and is aware of the opportunities for students.
Winton said businesses call him about every month looking for advanced students who can do body work.
He said the Toyota and Mazda plant will have robots that paint most of the vehicles, but every auto production plant has an onsite area that repaints about 5 percent of vehicles robots mess up.
“This is where I want this program to be part of the pipeline for workers in the Mazda Toyota plant,” Winton said.
---
An arm up
Morgan County's automotive technology program also plans to train students on a smaller-scale version of a robot that the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant will use
Morgan County used a $40,000 grant it received from Mazda Toyota to purchase the robot, and electronics teacher Greg Hudson went to Charlotte, North Carolina, for training so he could teach students.
Senior student Alex Cloer said the robot will allow students to take numbers and formulas they write on a board and program them into the robot’s computerized brain.
“We’ll know right away if what we are doing is correct,” he said.
Hudson, who lobbied school officials for the robot, said the hand-held control panel is the robot’s brain and is the same panel workers will use in the plant.
“I knew it would be a great benefit for our kids to get the experience,” Hudson said. “The only limit of the robot is our student’s ability to program it.”
The average salary at the plant is expected to be about $50,000, not including benefits.
Hopkins said the school system will continue to identify what students need to get jobs coming to the area and make sure training is available for them.
“Not every student is going to college, but it’s our responsibility to make sure they are prepared for a job,” he said.
