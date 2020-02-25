New Manager Adam Foutz hopes his Pryor Field Regional Airport’s location is just what Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA’s officials want.
Foutz is working with Decatur-Morgan and Limestone County economic development authorities to sell Pryor Field as the place to import cargo “quickly and cheaply” without the hassle that large airport may offer.
“We're only just over 10 miles away,” Foutz said. “And we’ve got the capacity with our 6,000-foot runway.”
Located off U.S. 31, Pryor has become the location for many of the local companies to use for bringing in and flying out their top executives for meetings, inspections and corporate activities.
Roughly 150 aircraft, including four jets, use the field that’s a partnership of the cities of Decatur and Athens, as well as Limestone and Morgan counties.
“We hope Mazda Toyota will want to use us, too,” Foutz said.
The airport’s plans focus on maintaining its infrastructure, including redoing the taxiway and runaway. Both will cost about $500,000, which Foutz said will likely come from FAA grants.
Pryor only has about 50 leasable hangars. With 150 aircraft regularly using the field, Foutz would like to add more hangars in the future.
Pryor Field opened in October 1941 with a 4,600-by-4,600 feet square all-direction turf runway. The U.S. Army Air Corps trained flying cadets under contract to Southern Airways Inc. and Southern Aviation Training School Inc.
The airport was later assigned to Gulf Coast Training Center (later Central Flying Training Command) as a primary (level 1) pilot training airfield.
