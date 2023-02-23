ATHENS — Jennifer Flack has been a registered dietitian and a certified diabetes educator for Athens-Limestone Hospital since January 2016. She has a bachelor’s degree in food science and human nutrition from the University of Kentucky. Flack also has a master’s degree in public health from Samford University and a board certification in diabetes education.
Flack, 30, was a genetic laboratory technician and an emergency medical technician while at UK. She also did internships in a neonatal intensive care unit and in an endocrinology clinic at Children’s of Alabama and Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals.
Question: Why did you choose to go into your field?
Answer: After being an EMT, I knew I wanted to be in the health care field, but I wanted a more family-friendly job, career. The nice aspect of dietitians is there’s a lot of job security because almost all hospitals have to have one, long-term care facilities have to have them. They’re in private practice, school systems, public health departments, pharmaceutical companies. It’s just a very broad field.
Q: What is a nutritionist or dietitian?
A: The definition is kind of clear as mud to the general public. Anyone can actually call themselves a nutritionist. However, to be a registered dietitian, one must complete the required undergraduate and now master’s degree before you can sit for the registration exam. And to practice in the state of Alabama, you have to be licensed, which requires you to be a registered dietitian. So, there’s quite a few places or people that advertise being a nutritionist or health coach and they are not the same as what I am. They’re not usually dietitians. They haven’t had the education and they don’t have to pay the licensure fee. … The licensure comes into play so we can provide what’s called medical nutrition therapy. That is basically diet advice based on one’s medical needs.
Q: What role do you play at the hospital?
A: As a clinical dietitian I screen patients on admission, assess their nutrition risk level based on certain criteria, malnutrition risk, weight loss, diabetes, whether they need enteral or parenteral nutrition — those are the tube feeding through the nose or gut (enteral) or IV (parenteral). And we develop nutrition care plans for them or we provide diet education for specific diseases. We do see patients when consulted by the doctors or nurse practitioners. Then as a certified diabetes educator I maintain an American Diabetes Association accredited outpatient diabetes self-management training program. And that is for patients who can come in for group or individual classes where we talk about all aspects of diabetes. From carbohydrate counting, medication management, checking blood sugars, to proper foot care. I do diabetes education for the in-patients as well because I have the ability to go in and spend an hour or so with them, especially the newly diagnosed patients — going over what they need to do when they leave the hospital and have to manage their diabetes.
Q: Do you decide what meal each patient will have?
A: Initially when a patient is admitted to the hospital the doctors or nurse practitioners will put in the initial order and sometimes, they’re NPO which means they don’t get to eat anything. Then once they’re in, you know that’s part of the screening process, I look to see, make sure they’re on an appropriate diet. Like someone who has kidney issues, they have to have a special renal diet that’s lower in phosphorus or potassium. So, we just make sure they’re on the right one and make sure, if they need supplements, they’re ordered the correct ones. The dietitian has to approve the patient menus, so there’s different menus depending on what their illness is, if necessary.
Q: Do you supervise any employees?
A: I have two.
Q: What are their positions?
A: One is in-patient nutrition and then the other employee, she does in-patient and out-patient.
Q: What are the challenges you face in your line of work?
A: Most of my challenges arrive on the diabetes education side. It’s compliance or ability to afford certain medications. I would love for them to be on a certain thing for diabetes but their insurance doesn’t cover it. Diet alone cannot control diabetes so there’s a whole aspect of that that plays in.
Q: What do you find personally beneficial in your line of work?
A: Whenever I see a patient, I always give them a card that has my phone number and email on it and I say, I can’t help you if you don’t call me. And I really enjoy it when they do call me and I either get to help them or they get to call me and say, hey, thanks to you I was able to get x, y, z, or I’ve been able to control my blood sugar. That is beneficial. That helps me realize, OK, I did something good at work today.
