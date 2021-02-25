My mother (Mary Briscoe Cook, born in 1915) was the fifth or sixth generation great-granddaughter of James Ditto, who was the first person of European descent to settle at Big Spring in Huntsville as a fur trader in about 1796.
He built a lean-to there and returned to North Carolina to retrieve family. Arriving back with them in tow, he found John Hunt had squatted in his property. Since Ditto was not a fan of the copious snake population in the bluff, he left it to Hunt and moved to the river. Ditto established a very successful ferry operation (Ditto’s Landing) and brought the family into what would become Morgan County.
My mother was born and reared at Rescue and our family still owns Ditto Falls up U.S. 231 on top of the mountain.
Two years ago I was asked to produce a history play for Panoply that was presented on a replica of the ferry the city reproduced and hauled in from the Landing. It served as our stage.
The 30-minute play is called “Mr. Ditto’s Ferry.” I was really pleased with how the play turned out, and it was well received at Panoply. We were asked to schedule school performances for the school year starting last August, but obviously, plans were scuttled by the pandemic.
My father was Wesley Cook, born in 1916. He was a beloved individual in Decatur. He worked at Brock and Spight Wholesale Grocery on Bank Street for 52 years. He was drafted into World War II.
It was only four years ago we found out about my father’s exact involvement on D-Day when one of my daughters found his military diary, written in real time, secreted away at mother’s house. I learned he was sitting behind the wheel of a transport truck on a vessel in the Channel on D-Day, waiting to go ashore with no idea what horrors he would find. He never, ever talked about what he saw before he died in January 1988.
His Uncle John started Cook’s Pest Control.
I married Chuck Puckett. He's part of the Hartselle Pucketts. In Morgan County, you're either from the Hartselle Pucketts or the Eva Pucketts, and it's important to know which one.
Chuck is a cousin to Ruth Puckett who was married to Hartselle author William Bradford Huie. They had been sweethearts since fifth grade in 1920. They were married from 1935 until Ruth’s death in 1973. It was hearing the stories told by Chuck’s father and uncles at the annual Thanksgiving family reunions at our house about Huie’s raucous and forbidden books that were not permitted in the house that piqued my curiosity and started me on the path to collecting reams of biographical material on Huie over 15 years ago. Full circle.
My parents were from small families so I don't have a lot of close relatives nearby, and I was an only child. A very happy only child!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.