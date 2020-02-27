Sanoh America Inc. will finish its manufacturing process inside the cavernous Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Limestone County for a simple reason.
Shipping efficiency.
Sanoh will provide what is called the fuel-brake cluster, an assembly that includes two fuel pipes and two brake pipes that stretch from one end of a vehicle to the other, for both the Toyota and Mazda new model SUVs. Sanoh uses CNC (computer numerically controlled) bending to configure the pipes so they can be routed around various vehicle parts to the proper spots.
“The customer will send us X, Y and Z coordinates, and we’ll bend the contour to those coordinates,” said David Holder, general manager of Southern operations for Sanoh.
If the pipes are still straight when they’re shipped from Sanoh’s Scottsboro plant, an 18-wheeler can haul about 1,000 sets at a time, Holder said. If the pipes are bent to the necessary configuration for a vehicle before leaving Scottsboro, a tractor-trailer has room for only about 120 sets at a time because they’re bulkier.
So Sanoh will ship straight sets of pipe to the Mazda Toyota plant and have an on-site operation that will bend the pipes. Sanoh will have one operation for the Mazda assembly line and another one for Toyota.
“They want it to come to their line sequenced to how they’re running their vehicles,” Holder said.
Sanoh, which has had operations in Scottsboro since 2000, will invest $2.9 million for equipment it’ll use inside the 3.7-million-square-foot Mazda Toyota plant, according to Courtney Nelson, a human resource manager with Sanoh.
The company said it plans to hire 37 new employees for the on-site operation. Sanoh was the first on-site supplier announced publicly for Mazda Toyota. It will begin its first phase of hiring in August, Nelson said.
Not all 37 positions will be filled initially because they won’t be needed until later, Holder said.
Toyota will begin production first and Mazda will start later as they gradually build toward full production.
Some of Sanoh's positions in Limestone County likely will be filled by existing employees, and then new workers will be hired for the Scottsboro plant.
“I’ve got a few people who are interested who live in Huntsville, and they drive here now,” Holder said.
He said having workers for the new operation experienced with the company will be good because its process is unique.
“You just don’t see this type of manufacturing anywhere,” he said.
The company allows only a 3-millimeter tolerance with any bend in any direction. Since Sanoh’s fuel-brake clusters extend through most of a vehicle, they can cause major complications if not correct.
“Let’s say the fitting was missing,” Holder said. “They’d have to stop the (production) line, take it off the vehicle and go to the rack and get another (fuel-brake cluster).”
Sanoh America has headquarters in Findlay, Ohio, and is owned by Sanoh Industrial based in Tokyo, Japan. Scottsboro is a hub for southern U.S. operations, which also include line-side production sites with Toyota in Blue Springs, Mississippi, and with Nissan in Canton, Mississippi and Smyrna, Tennessee.
Holder said the Limestone County operation will be the 92nd facility that Sanoh has in 23 countries.
In the U.S. operation, the raw pipe, which can be metal or nylon, is made in Archibald, Ohio, before it’s shipped to Findlay for cutting and coating. All pipe gets a zinc coating, and some pipe also gets coatings of polypropylene and extruded nylon.
Once coated, the pipe is shipped to Scottsboro where fittings and end-forms are added. Some pipes also are bent in Scottsboro. The Scottsboro plant supplies pipe for the four existing on-site operations in the South as well as for the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga and the Honda plant in Lincoln.
