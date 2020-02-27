When DaikyoNishikawa's 400,000-square-foot plant that is under construction in Limestone County begins producing bumpers and eventually instrument panels for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, the parts won't have to travel far.
"We're 80 feet away," said Jim Oakes, general manager administration with the new DaikyoNishikawa, or DNUS, plant that is on the 2,500-acre Mazda Toyota site in Limestone County.
Either a motorized tugger or an automated guided vehicle will pull the parts through a breezeway spanning the approximately 960 inches between the DNUS and Mazda Toyota facilities.
"So it's going to be just-in-time (delivery)," Oakes said.
The Mazda Toyota plant is scheduled to begin production in 2021 and will manufacture a new model sport utility vehicle for Toyota and a new Mazda SUV. The automakers have said the facility will employ 4,000 workers.
Japan-based DNUS announced in May its plans to invest $110 million on its plant and equipment to manufacture large resin parts, becoming the first on-site partner with Mazda Toyota. Construction on the DNUS plant is ongoing, and Oakes said the company hopes it'll be finished in mid to late summer.
This will be DNUS’s first manufacturing plant in the United States. By establishing this facility, the company said it hopes to maximize its business opportunities by further strengthening relationships with major customers.
“Hiring for the eventual 300-plus jobs has already begun,” Todd Blass, human resources manager for DaikyoNishikawa USA Inc., said. “DNUS is excited to reach out to the communities and bring in associates from the surrounding areas such as Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Jackson and Marshall counties.”
Oakes said the company had 13 employees for the Limestone plant in late January.
"We're right on schedule," he said. "We've got all the key (management) players in place, and now we're starting to hire our technical people."
DNUS plans to use Alabama Industrial Development and Training (AIDT) for help with hiring and training.
"Currently, all of our positions are found on the AIDT jobs website," Oakes ssaid.
Hiring will ramp up this summer, and DNUS could have 150 to 200 employees by the end of 2021. By December 2022, the plant may have reached its projected 380-employee level.
"That's all subject to change," Oakes said.
DNUS will supply bumpers to Toyota and both bumpers and instrument panels to Mazda. Because the Toyota production line will start up ahead of the Mazda line, DNUS will initially only deliver bumpers. Once Mazda begins production with one shift, DNUS will make both bumpers and instrument panels. As first Toyota and then Mazda add a second production shift, DNUS will continue to add workers, according to Oakes.
"Once Mazda adds the second shift, we'll be at full capacity," he said.
Based in Hiroshima, DNUS operates about a dozen research and development centers and manufacturing plants in Japan and production sites in Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia and China. It has more than 5,000 employees across these sites.
The company supplies plastic parts to many of the major automakers based in Japan, including Mazda and Toyota.
“We're pleased that this world-class automotive supplier has selected our state for the site of its first U.S. manufacturing facility,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a release last year after the company announced plans for the Limestone plant.
