It wasn’t long ago that the future site of a global automotive supplier's plant at Breeding North Industrial Park in Athens still resembled bright green farmland.
But in the blink of an eye late last summer, red clay dirt and gravel dominated the landscape on West Sanderfer Road — a sign of new development. By early this year, the exterior of Toyota Boshoku America's plant that will supply Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA had taken shape.
"Plant construction is on schedule," Naomi Diedrichs, assistant manager of corporate strategy for Toyota Boshoku America, wrote in statement from the company. "We do not anticipate any delays at this time."
Erlanger, Kentucky-based Toyota Boshoku America is investing $55.9 million in the 385,000-square-foot facility to make seat systems for Mazda Toyota. Toyota Boshoku expects to hire 414 full-time employees at the Athens plant.
"Hiring for management and salaried positions has begun as scheduled," Diedrichs's statement said.
Jim Morgan, general manager of manufacturing with Toyota Boshoku, said hiring for productions positions would begin this spring.
Those interested in applying should visit the company’s website at toyota-boshoku.com/us/recruit. Company officials recommended keeping a check on the site regularly for any announcements.
Operations are expected to begin in conjunction with Mazda Toyota, which plans to start production in spring 2021.
"We will be providing seats to MTMUS," the Toyota-Boshoku statement said. "This would include front and rear seats. Frame manufacturing and seat assembly will be completed at the Athens facility."
Toyota Boshoku was one of the first suppliers to announce plans for an Alabama facility to make parts for the joint-venture Mazda Toyota factory.
When the search began for a site for the production facility, “we looked at many locations,” said Shuhei Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Boshoku. “After an extensive search, we determined that Athens, Alabama, is the perfect fit.”
The company will be the first automotive parts manufacturer to locate in Athens, said Toyoda, who was previously the company’s president and also was CEO of Toyota Europe.
The $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota plant in the Greenbrier area of Huntsville-annexed Limestone County is expected to have about 4,000 employees and will produce a new model of SUV for Toyota and a new-to-market Mazda SUV.
Toyota Boshoku America is a Tier 1 supplier, meaning that products will be shipped directly to the assembly plant.
Toyota Boshoku America, which is based in Erlanger, Kentucky, has more than 11,000 employees in 20 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. It has eight production facilities in the U.S., according to its website, including one in Vance that supplies the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant. It also has plants in Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Illinois and Indiana.
Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Toyota Boshoku has a “very rich heritage” and “deep roots” in the automotive sector.
The Athens industrial site had included the location of Jimmy Gill Park on Sanderfer Road, but the company and city are working to relocate the park.
Steelcase and Shape Corp. are among the companies with plants in the Breeding Industrial Park.
