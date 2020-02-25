Toyota engine plant production

----------------------------------

The 2019 production breakdown represents engines built for six of the 10 vehicles produced by Toyota in North America.

42% percent (254,516) are V6 engines built for Tacoma and Highlander.

36% (221,595) are 4-cylinder engines for the RAV4, Highlander and Corolla.

22% (133,218) are V8 engines for the Tundra and Sequoia.