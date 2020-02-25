In an industrial park on the far north side of Huntsville, a sprawling complex houses the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama engine plant, which started producing V8 engines for the U.S.-made Tundra pickup truck in April 2003. That marked the first time those engines would be built outside Japan.
By that summer, Toyota Alabama announced it would expand to produce V6 engines and create more jobs, and it has continued to expand and increase its workforce. The facility is on track to build its 7 millionth engine in April.
And city leaders said its presence here has had an impact that extends beyond job creation.
“Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama has been an exemplary community partner,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “They provide quality job opportunities with benefits and training and they generously support our local civic organizations with time and resources.”
Battle said Toyota employees routinely volunteer, whether it’s planting trees, cleaning up trails, painting houses and buildings.
“In turn, Huntsville has been able to provide Toyota with a steady stream of skilled workers to meet their demand and support expansions,” he said.
Toyota Alabama has announced its fifth expansion, and after two production lines are added, the plant will be able to produce 900,000 engines annually, said Kim Ogle, corporate communications analyst with Toyota Motor North America.
The new 4-cylinder and V6 engine lines will add 450 new jobs, the largest hiring need in the plant’s history, and bring the total investment at the plant to $1.2 billion and employment to 1,800.
“Toyota Alabama is currently hiring for production-related positions and skilled maintenance as part of the plant’s expansion,” Ogle said.
Chip Cherry, president and CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, who has been involved in Toyota Alabama expansions since joining the chamber in December 2011, said, “We hold them up as the gold standard for community engagement.”
When companies come to town and want to build a reputation as a preferred place to work, “I say, you may want to look at what Toyota has done,” Cherry said.
According to Toyota Alabama, it has donated, as of last month, $11 million to local nonprofits in north Alabama. In 2019 alone, it supported more than 40 local nonprofit organizations, investing more than $700,000 in areas of education, mobility programs, environmental initiatives, human services and diversity.
“The Toyota folks are very community-minded, community-focused,” Cherry said. “When you look around, they’ve been very involved in different philanthropic organizations in town.
"I think that just goes back to their philosophy of wanting to be part of the fabric of the community." he said.
Cherry noted Toyota Alabama’s efforts to reach out in education and workforce development. One example: last year, it donated two Corollas and 12 engines, originally used to provide onsite training for employees, to support the advanced manufacturing program at Drake State Community & Technical College in Huntsville.
The $46 million stadium being built in Town Madison, which will be the home of the minor league baseball team Rocket City Trash Pandas, was named Toyota Field last year, after a partnership agreement was reached between team ownership group Ballcorps LLC, the city of Madison and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
“This is the only minor league stadium in the country that they sponsor,” Cherry said. “That's something that (former Toyota Alabama plant president) David Fernandes advocated very hard for.
"We have a unique relationship with them, a very special relationship with them,” Cherry said.
Dave Finch was named the new president in July 2019, coming from Toyota South Africa Motors, where he was the senior vice president of manufacturing.
The only Toyota engine plant that builds 4-cylinder, V6 and V8 engines under one roof, Toyota Alabama produced nearly 610,000 engines, or about 2,500 a day, last year.
"We now produce engines for five of the 10 Toyota vehicles built in North America," Ogle said. Those vehicles are the Tundra, Tacoma, Sequoia, Corolla and RAV 4.
Its new 4-cylinder line is scheduled to begin production this summer. Building construction for the new V6 line is underway and scheduled to be completed in the fall, with trial production for the new V6 set to begin in the summer of 2021.
“When a company is looking at our community, and they see the depth of Toyota’s investment here, they know this city has something to offer,” Battle said.
“Huntsville knows how to make things go and we do it better than anyone else," he said. "(From) NASA to Boeing, Toyota, Mazda Toyota, Blue Origin, Aerojet Rocketdyne and many more, Huntsville has a solidified its place as the propulsion capital of the world.”
