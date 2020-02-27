HUNTSVILLE — At 18, Chase Craig wasn’t sure about his plans after graduating from West Limestone High. At his father’s urging, he checked out the opportunities with the Alabama FAME Advanced Manufacturing Technician program.
He was accepted into the program in May 2015, and attended classes at Calhoun Community College while getting paid work experience at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama engine plant in Huntsville. In two years, he had earned an associate degree.
While not guaranteed, there are opportunities for the sponsor company to hire AMT program graduates as permanent full-time employees.
That’s what happened for Craig and another AMT student right after they finished the program. Craig, who’s 23 and lives in Minor Hill in Limestone County, is a maintenance team member, working on the plant’s automated equipment and machinery.
Craig had enjoyed his experience working in a machine shop during his high school years and wanted to further develop his skills.
“I knew I wanted to expand what I was doing,” said Craig, whose father has worked at the engine plant since it opened.
Craig is “a great example of how we’re trying to fill our own workforce needs with that pipeline program,” said Kim Ogle, corporate communications analyst with Toyota Motor North America. While he was in the AMT program, Craig and other students traveled to area schools to share their experiences in the program.
“The satisfaction of fixing something is a big reward, but continually learning (skills), I also like that about it,” he said.
The job also gave Craig the opportunity to travel to Japan — and take his first airplane flight — to help check out some equipment for the Huntsville plant.
