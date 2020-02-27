A joint venture formed by a trio of Japanese manufacturers plans to have the biggest workforce among automotive suppliers starting operations in Limestone County to serve the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant.
Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA) planned to have 50 employees by the end of January and eventually will create 650 jobs.
The company wanted to start hiring this month "for our machine maintenance and die maintenance," said Jackie Hogan, vice president of administration with YKTA. The company hopes to have 70 employees by May.
"Production hiring will start soon also, but will be slow at first and then pick up nearer our planned launch," Hogan said. "We plan to start production in April 2021 with approximately 350-400. We will steadily add team members as we increase production and should reach our peak by summer 2022."
Toyota and Mazda will stagger the startup of their first shifts next year. They'll then stagger the beginning of a second shift, which is why suppliers also will gradually increase production.
The YKT Alabama facility will be located on the 2,500-acre site of the Mazda Toyota auto assembly plant now under construction. The YKTA facility will be about 740,000 square feet and use about 52 acres.
"We are about 75% under roof at this point," Hogan said. "Our first equipment installation has begun and will continue throughout 2020."
The company is investing $220 million in the building, equipment and furnishings.
YKTA will produce structural body stampings and assemblies, as well as chassis parts, for Mazda Toyota.
"We will start with coils of steel and stamp and form the metal into the shapes needed. These parts will then be welded into assemblies and some will be painted," Hogan said. "Specific structural parts of the vehicle body that we produce are B pillars and A pillars for the vehicle, dash panels (and) fender apron.
"Chassis parts include suspension parts."
The Mazda-Toyota partnership is investing $1.6 billion to build and equip its Huntsville assembly plant, which will have up to 4,000 workers producing up to 300,000 vehicles annually. The company has said the plant will produce a new, unspecified sport utility vehicle for Toyota and a new Mazda SUV.
The YKTA alliance unites three Japanese suppliers:
• Y-tec, established in 1945, produces automotive components and designs and manufactures dies, tooling and jigs for Japanese automakers including Toyota.
• Keylex, established in 1924, specializes in vehicle body parts, produces dies and jigs, and designs and installs production equipment. Its major customer is Mazda, and the company operates a joint venture with Y-tec in Mexico.
• Toyotetsu, established in 1946, is primarily a Toyota supplier and has North American operations in Kentucky, Texas, Canada, and Mexico. These plants produce structural parts such as pillars, arms and beams as well as functional parts such as pedals.
