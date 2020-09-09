When surgeries fail to stop or minimize your pain, when you feel down, depressed, and hopeless due to limited mobility and functionality, then it is time to seek help from experts in the area of Interventional Pain Management. Valley Pain Clinic has been providing medical care services in the area of Interventional Pain Management to the community of Morgan County since 2006. Our board-certified pain specialists have been diagnosing the source of pain, providing treatments, and advanced techniques catered to each individual and their conditions and symptoms.
Valley Pain Clinic’s Board-Certified Pain Specialists: Ahmad Shikhtholth M.D., Jeffrey Markham M.D., and Nurse Practitioner Shawnna Williams combine clinical expertise, interventional methods and individualized care to treat acute and chronic pain symptoms and conditions. Theses strategic approaches will help establish an accurate diagnosis and a successful treatment plan to minimize pain and improve patient’s lifestyle.
Valley Pain Clinic offers and utilizes cutting edge technology and advanced procedures in Interventional Pain Management Procedures tailored specifically to the pained areas that include: kyphoplasty-Kyphon (balloon vertebroplasty), Spinal Cord Stimulator implantation, epidural steroid injections for all spine levels, hip joint injections, facet Joint injections, genicular nerve block, ultrasound guided injection for knee or shoulder pain, stellate ganglion block, Radiofrequency ablation of the lumbar and thoracic facet, Trigger Point Injections and more. Each listed service is linked to a video to demonstrate the technique that will be used to reconstruct the problematic areas and the start to returning back to your normal self.
At Valley Pain Clinic, our priority is to provide ultimate quality of patient care delivered in a timely manner through experienced caring physicians and well-trained staff members. Valley Pain Clinic is located at 2208 Danville Rd SW, Suite G. For more information visit the website valleypainclinic.net to access the full list of offered Interventional Pain Management procedures, background of the physicians, accepted insurance, payment options and a patient center tab designed to inform and save time in the waiting area. To schedule an appointment or further questions please call (256) 301-9994.
