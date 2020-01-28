In the last few decades, cancer has become a common topic for discussion. With statistics for cancer affecting 1 in 3 people in the United States, taking control of your health and seeking preventative measures has become increasingly important as more advanced technology is being used to detect early signs of cancer.
One new advancement in early cancer detection and an excellent way to take control of your health is to engage in genetics and genomics testing. HudsonAlpha, a non-profit research institute in Huntsville, AL, has provided genetic testing for the North Alabama area for ten years. In the past five years, HudsonAlpha has promoted the Information Is Power initiative, which provides reduced-cost genetic cancer risk testing to men and women. Since HudsonAlpha has promoted this initiative, over 4,300 people have participated in gene testing.
What makes HudsonAlpha so unique as a research institute is that it brings together scientists, educators, medical professionals, and entrepreneurs to translate genomic testing for more accurate results. Co-founders Jim Hudson and Lonnie McMillian understood the importance of bringing together different areas of research to test new, more advanced diagnostic measures for better preventative tactics. With new advancements in early detection, more measures are being taken to help fight this disease and understanding its root cause.
To take control of your health for preventative measures against cancer, schedule an appointment with the expert staff of over 250 skilled health professionals at HudsonAlpha Institute. A simple cheek swab can help you take control of your health to make more targeted health care decisions for your future. To take control of your health, order your Information is Power cancer risk test today at www.information-is-power.org.
