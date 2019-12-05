Earlier this year, Decatur Morgan Hospital opened its remodeled Breast Health Center - complete with 3D mammography, ultrasound and stereotactic biopsy.
In October, Decatur Morgan opened a newly renovated Labor and Delivery unit on the fifth floor at the Decatur Campus. The LDRP rooms are spacious and well-appointed with convertible sofas for family and a special meal for Mom and Dad. The nursery is equipped with the latest technology in security, safety and care. Panda infant warmers are used to monitor vitals and regulate infant temperatures. This portable technology allows the doctors and nurses to monitor the infants in the nursery or in room with mom – whichever is right for them. Modern, personalized care for each and every mom and baby is the hallmark of the Labor and Delivery service at Decatur Morgan. The new unit is also equipped with the state of the art HUGS Security System.
In addition to improving the facility, Decatur Morgan Hospital’s concerted recruiting efforts have brought two new, well-qualified physicians to join Dr. Tom Ray and Dr. Vernon Pegram at the Decatur Morgan Women’s Healthcare center. Dr. Mishanta Reyes and Dr. Roxanne Beck joined the practice earlier this year. They, along with Dr. Pegram, will be delivering babies exclusively at Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Decatur Campus. Another OB/GYN is scheduled to join the practice in early summer of next year.
“It is very important to us to have a group of OB/GYNs committed to the women of this community. Having a baby is such a special time in a family’s life and we want women to stay in their community without the stress or worry of travel.” Nat Richardson, Decatur Morgan Hospital president said. “We are so fortunate to have these top-notch OB/GYNS who will be practicing exclusively at Decatur Morgan Hospital.”
“Of course, our Labor and Delivery nursing team is second to none. Many of our Labor and Delivery nurses have been on our staff for 20 plus years. With an impressive 600 years of combined experience, some of the nurses have delivered babies and then gone on to deliver the next generation’s babies as well.”
In addition to obstetric services, the physicians at Decatur Morgan Women’s Healthcare provide a full range of gynecological services for women at every stage of life. These include routine well visits, menstrual complications, hormone replacement therapy, hysterectomies and other surgical services – both laparoscopic and robotic.
Decatur Morgan Hospital is committed to caring for the women in this community and making sure that they have access to the excellent care, close to home. Decatur Morgan Women’s Healthcare is located in Suite 240 of Plaza One at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
