Shumake Furniture Company has been an anchor of the Decatur community for 85 years providing quality furniture to commercial and residential customers. This fourth generation family business continues to thrive with its unique designs, outstanding furniture options, and great customer service.
When the time comes to furnish your room the options are endless on where one can purchase their ideal furniture, but it's usually the quality of the furniture and the price tag that determines the final decision. The trend nowadays is finding something that is durable enough to maintain the mess and spills that can happen over the course of the years, but is yet affordable. Shumake Furniture checks the boxes for all those factors to make that purchase, and one’s purchase can also make a difference in the environment as well.
“A lot of customers come in wanting sustainable fabric that is family friendly, stain free, easy to clean, and we have that, but I want people to know that we also offer eco-friendly fabrics. We are partnered with LaZBoy, Rowe, and other companies that now offer environmentally friendly fabrics. The partnerships we have with these brands help us to provide eco-friendly fabrics that are made from recycled plastic, and I think that is so cool. If my family and I were in need of a new sofa, a pick from any of the eco-friendly collections would definitely be the direction I would head in,” said Kristen Shumake, manager.
According to Shumake, the various collections are a great way to help the economy as the recycled plastic bottles used in production helps to deplete the amount of plastic bottles that are crowding landfills. She said that it takes 77 water bottles to make a yard of fabric. Imagine how many plastic bottles families go through in just one month. The technology used to create these products uses about 30% of water bottles or more depending on the product to form pellets that turn into yarn. The yarn is then combined with other materials to create this endurable fabric.
“In my personal opinion, you can look at regular furniture and eco furniture and clearly see the difference between the two. Maybe it is because of the time I have spent in this business, but to me the eco-friendly products look to have a higher quality and the colors are richer. I just want to get the word out that we carry these products, and encourage prospective customers to come in and ask about these options. We definitely will not mind taking the time to inform, and help to pick the best furniture for you and your family.”
Shumake Furniture is located at 2119 6th Ave. SE in Decatur. They deliver up to a 50 mile radius, offer in store pick up, free delivery, set up, and decorating services if the merchandise is purchased from their store. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m and are closed on Sunday. Check out their website www.shumakefurniture.net to view some of their inventory, offered brands, and more.
