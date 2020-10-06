Will Smith baseball

Will Smith and the Atlanta Braves will play the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the NLDS at 1 p.m. today on FS1. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Amis

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN

MLB

• National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, 1 p.m., FS1

• American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, 3:30 p.m., TBS

• American League Division Series: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7:10 p.m., TBS

• National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

• NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, 8 p.m., ABC

NHL

• NHL Draft: Round 1, 6 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, 1 p.m., FM-93.9

• National League Division Series: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.