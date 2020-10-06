Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN
MLB
• National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, 1 p.m., FS1
• American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, 3:30 p.m., TBS
• American League Division Series: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7:10 p.m., TBS
• National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, 8 p.m., ABC
NHL
• NHL Draft: Round 1, 6 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
• National League Division Series: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9
