Class 7A, Region 4: Austin (8-3, 6-1 last season), James Clemens (8-3, 6-1), Sparkman (6-5, 5-2), Grissom (7-5, 4-3), Florence (5-5, 4-3), Bob Jones (3-7, 2-5), Albertville (2-8, 1-6), Huntsville (1-9, 0-7) Combined records: 39-45
---
Class 6A, Region 8: Athens (7-4, 6-1), Cullman (8-3, 6-1), Hartselle (7-4, 5-2), Muscle Shoals (6-5, 5-2), Buckhorn (4-6, 3-4), Decatur (2-8, 2-5), Hazel Green (3-7, 1-6), Columbia (0-10,0-7) Combined records: 37-47
---
Class 5A, Region 8: Russellville (10-3, 6-0), East Limestone (6-4, 5-1), Mae Jemison (4-7, 4-2), Lawrence County (5-6, 3-3), Ardmore (5-5, 2-4), Lee (2-8, 1-6), Brewer (0-10, 0-7) Combined records: 32-43
---
Class 4A, Region 8: West Limestone (11-2, 7-0), Central-Florence (8-3, 5-2), Deshler (6-5, 5-2), Brooks (6-5, 4-3), Priceville (6-5, 3-4), West Morgan (3-7, 3-4), Rogers (2-8, 1-6), Wilson (1-9, 0-7) Combined records: 43-43
---
Class 3A, Region 8: East Lawrence (9-2, 6-0), Lauderdale County (8-3, 5-1), Clements (3-7, 3-3), Phil Campbell (6-5, 3-3), Colbert Heights (5-6, 3-3), Danville (2-8, 1-5), Elkmont (1-9, 0-6) Combined records: 34-40
---
Class 2A, Region 7: North Sand Mountain (11-2, 6-0), Falkville (8-3, 5-1), Section (5-6, 4-2), Tanner (6-5, 3-3), Pisgah (3-7, 2-4), Ider (2-8, 1-5), Whitesburg Christian (2-8, 0-6) Combined records: 37-39
---
Class 2A, Region 8: Mars Hill Bible (13-2, 6-0), Red Bay (9-2, 5-1), Colbert County (7-4, 4-2), Hatton (5-6, 2-4), Lexington (4-6, 2-4), Sheffield (3-7, 2-4), Tharptown (4-6, 0-6) Combined records: 45-33
---
Class 1A, Region 8: Decatur Heritage (9-3, 7-0), Waterloo (6-5, 6-1), R.A. Hubbard (5-6, 5-2), Hackleburg (4-7, 4-3), Phillips (3-7, 3-4), Shoals Christian (3-7, 2-5), Vina (1-9, 1-6), Cherokee (0-10, 0-7) Combined records: 31-55
